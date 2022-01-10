Organization clears way for bridge

VALDESE — The Friends of the Valdese Rec reports that they have removed all obstacles in the path of creating a bridge over McGalliard Creek that will become part of a walking trail, and construction is set to begin.
The top recreational item requested by respondents to the 2013 Valdese Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Development Plan and other public input was a trail from McGalliard Falls Park to the Valdese Wastewater Treatment Plant, Beth Heile, president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec, said. The group has raised money for the bridge since early 2019 as part of a 2-mile Valdese greenway from McGalliard Falls Park to Valdese Lakeside Park, which is beside the treatment plant.
“Early on, there were two major obstacles that prevented the trail,” Heile said. “The town of Valdese did not own the property on the McGalliard Falls side of McGalliard Creek or the property on the wastewater treatment plant side.”
Acquiring the land on the east side of the creek was taken care of by Friends of Valdese Rec’s efforts with the Valdese Lakeside Park project. The vision that two town parks, especially two properties under conservation easements, could be connected with a trail was a bonus in acquiring state grants to fund the land purchase. The town of Valdese took ownership of the 300 acres in January 2018. Since that time, visitors have walked the 1.4-mile grassy greenway to a spot along McGalliard Creek where they encounter a sign reading, “future bridge,” at which point they must turn back.
The land on the west side of the creek was owned by a residential development company. Once the Shaw Tate Group saw the plan for the greenway and amenities at Valdese Lakeside Park, it understood it would be a selling point for home sites if there was access to the greenway and both parks. In October 2020, the company donated 20 acres to the town of Valdese to provide the land needed for the 0.6-mile trail from McGalliard Falls picnic shelter along McGalliard Creek to the future bridge crossing. The route is a sewer easement, so it is currently the same grassy path that had been on the east side before Valdese Lakeside Park Phase One construction converted a portion to 10-foot-wide crushed cinder.
When both tracts of land were placed in the town’s possession, Friends of Valdese Rec interviewed bridge builders and gathered price quotes. Then, another roadblock came up. According to the state’s flood map, the bridge would fall in a floodway area, which would prevent its construction. While the group eventually determined that the mapping of the area was incorrect, the group also found out that it was up to the entity wanting to build to pay for the process of updating the maps. The studies and filing fees would cost $51,000, an amount that almost stopped the bridge.
Not wanting to use donor funds on the technical process to correct maps, Heile spoke to NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell to see if something could be done at the state level. Having been involved early on with the Valdese Lakeside Park project, Blackwell understood the community’s dedication to the park and the bridge and contacted state House Speaker Tim Moore for help.
With guidance from McGill Associates, all hurdles regarding the flood maps were cleared in November 2021, allowing a bridge to be constructed over the creek. Still, one more step was needed — the town council’s approval of the bridge contractor.
Friends of Valdese Rec presented a check to the Valdese Town Council for $50,000 at a council meeting Nov. 3, representing donations collected from the community. For the remaining funding needed, Heile announced that $57,500 in a direct appropriation for the bridge would be coming from the state budget, and the project had received a $100,000 Recreational Trails Program grant, a program funded by Congress.
After the check presentation, David Andersen, Valdese Parks and Recreation director, provided the council the details of the three bridge quotes. Beanstalk Builders of Morganton was selected to build the 155-foot suspension bridge over McGalliard Creek, as voted on by the town council.
“Thank goodness for visionaries in our community,” council member Paul Mears said. “This project has already been a tremendous blessing to our community and will be so for many years to come.”
Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard agreed.
“This project is a dream come true for our community,” he said. “It not only connects two parks, but it makes both parks greater than their individual sum by enabling connectivity and enhanced program opportunities. The bridge connecting Lakeside Park and McGalliard Falls Park is one more example of why folks will choose to live and invest in Valdese.”
Heile said since 2013, the community’s desire for a local trail turned into much more. The 2-mile Valdese Greenway also is the route of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail that runs from South Mountains State Park and loops through Valdese. In addition, it is part of the Burke River Trail currently planned to run from the end of the Morganton greenway along the Catawba River to the Hickory trail system.
The inspiration for a suspension bridge came from Valdese Lakeside Park planner Destination by Design after it was part of the suspension bridge project in Shelby. After one visit to that bridge, Heile knew that was what the Valdese greenway needed for residents and as a tourist attraction.
“This is just not a tool to cross the creek,” she said. “It is a suspension bridge with a little bounce. It will not be too scary, but just enough to feel like you are on a real adventure.”
Once the Recreational Trails Program grant contract is presented to the town of Valdese in mid-January, ground can be broken as it fits Beanstalk’s schedule. Once started, construction will take about six weeks.