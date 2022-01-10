Organization clears way for bridge

The land on the west side of the creek was owned by a residential development company. Once the Shaw Tate Group saw the plan for the greenway and amenities at Valdese Lakeside Park, it understood it would be a selling point for home sites if there was access to the greenway and both parks. In October 2020, the company donated 20 acres to the town of Valdese to provide the land needed for the 0.6-mile trail from McGalliard Falls picnic shelter along McGalliard Creek to the future bridge crossing. The route is a sewer easement, so it is currently the same grassy path that had been on the east side before Valdese Lakeside Park Phase One construction converted a portion to 10-foot-wide crushed cinder.

When both tracts of land were placed in the town’s possession, Friends of Valdese Rec interviewed bridge builders and gathered price quotes. Then, another roadblock came up. According to the state’s flood map, the bridge would fall in a floodway area, which would prevent its construction. While the group eventually determined that the mapping of the area was incorrect, the group also found out that it was up to the entity wanting to build to pay for the process of updating the maps. The studies and filing fees would cost $51,000, an amount that almost stopped the bridge.