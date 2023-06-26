For Analia Alvarez, providing healthcare to migrant farmworkers across Burke and surrounding counties is not just a job, it's a mission.

“This was a perfect fit for me,” she said about the mobile farmworkers clinic she runs out of the Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton. “I am bilingual, and I am serving people with a faith-based organization.”

Alvarez came to the U.S. from Uruguay in 2017 as a missionary with the Waldensian Church. She began volunteering at the clinic while completing her 12-month term of service in Valdese.

After another year, she became the program’s director and now leads a team of staff members, volunteers and interns who visit farms from Gaston County to McDowell, providing much-needed healthcare, education and advocacy for migrant workers.

For nearly two decades, Good Samaritan has administered the clinic, part of the N.C. Rural Farmworkers Health Program, to a seven-county area in the foothills. Alvarez said, at first, care was provided in tents volunteers would set up at the farms.

“They used to go in tents,” she said. “They still took care of them, but they didn’t have the ideal privacy.”

Later, under former program director Christian Ramazzini, the ministry purchased and retrofitted a trailer. In 2021, with the trailer wearing out due to age and use, Good Samaritan received a federal grant to buy a brand new, fully operational mobile clinic.

“The old one did the job,” Alvarez said. “There was a lot of hard work and a lot of heart put into it … this one is something that was built for this. The services we can have in this – the privacy, the comfort – is 100% different.”

The new clinic contains a fully operational phlebotomy room, refrigeration for specimens, bathroom facilities and a private exam room for providers.

“Basically, everything you have in a clinic setting, you have inside this mobile unit,” said Willie Lugo, who works with the program.

At the farms, Alvarez and her team make three visits early in the growing season. On the first visit, they register the workers who are in the country on a temporary A2A visa. They also provide a health screening and a bag with necessities such as sunscreen, masks, socks, toothbrushes and more, along with pamphlets on heat-related illness and workers' rights.

On the second visit, Alvarez’s team will review the lab work results, and on the third, anyone needing to see a provider can do so. Alvarez said, until this year, providers worked on a volunteer basis.

Lidia Valencia Jaracuaro, a migrant farmworker at Knob Creek Orchards in Lawndale, called the program “marvelous” and said it provides her with healthcare she wouldn’t otherwise receive.

“Back home in Mexico, the healthcare is very expensive, particularly women’s healthcare,” she said through a translator. “Sometimes just a regular check-up is out of range of prices for me, but I am able to get that here at no cost.”

Providing healthcare onsite is just one part of Alvarez’s mission. She said the team regularly schedules and transports migrant workers to doctor’s appointments for the care they cannot provide onsite. They also refer them to other services for needs ranging from mental health and workers' rights to financial help with medical bills and food.

“It’s not just healthcare,” Alvarez said. “We are the resource. They come to us with anything. Many times, we can help them. Many times, we just direct them where they can go, or we do the arrangements.”

Education and advocacy are also a significant part of the work. Inside the gift bags her team hands out during their first visit to a farm are pamphlets on healthcare, hygiene and workers' rights. Her team also visits the farms during the day and brings concerns and potential violations to the attention of the growers.

She said most of the growers are more attentive to the needs and concerns of their workers than people might think. In some cases, as with Knob Creek, the farm owners contact Good Samaritan to bring the team out to help.

“They want their workers to be healthy,” Alvarez said. “If they have workers out of work, it’s not just the workers who are losing money, (growers) are losing money too.”

She said conditions vary from farm to farm, but Knob Creek is one of the better places for migrant workers.

“People want to come work here because it’s a good place to work,” Alvarez said. “They give them time off to go to appointments, or if they are sick, not everybody does that.”

Still, the work is not without its hardships. Long hours – sometimes as much as 12 per day or more – in the smothering North Carolina heat and humidity can be grueling. To add to the stress on a worker’s heat tolerance, they must cover up from head to toe to shield themselves from the sun, allergens and pesticides. Conditions like this are why more than 3,000 farmworkers experience serious heat-related illness each year, according to data analyzed by Public Citizen. This is why the growers and Good Samaritan team stress the dangers of heat-related illness every summer.

Alvarez said other conditions are also widespread among farmworkers due to the nature of their work.

“They are – sunrise to sundown – in the fields,” Alvarez said. “In the morning, the field is wet, and then it dries off, and then it gets wet in the evening again, so they suffer a lot of fungus.”

She said back, joint and foot pain are regular complaints, and communicable disease is also a significant concern due to tight bunk-style living quarters.

Jaracuaro said the long hours on her feet are the most challenging part of her job.

“My body gets tired, mainly my feet, running around with the baskets and standing up all day long,” she said.

She doesn’t consider it a hardship. For her, it’s just part of the job.

“Mainly, it is a stand-up job, so I do not consider this to be hard, hard work,” said Jaracuaro.

She said she is thankful, not just for the physical relief Alvarez and her team provide but also for the emotional relief from the hardship of being away from her home and her family for several months at a time.

“Sometimes they come to spend time with us – play games, do activities, just go for a walk with us,” Jaracuaro said. “It helps to make the time go faster and not think about being so far from home and the problems there or here.”

For more information about the Good Samaritan Clinic, the N.C. Rural Farmworkers Program or to donate, visit www.gscburke.org/ or call 828-212-4185. The clinic is always collecting necessities for the gift bags it provides to farmworkers at the beginning of the growing season.