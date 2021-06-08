Organization considering rationing in face of donation shortage

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The local blood supply is critically low after months of historically low blood donor turnout.
In recent days, hospitals that partner with The Blood Connection, an organization that facilitates blood donations, are reporting that they are using blood at a much higher rate than normal. When demand is high, and the supply is critically low — that is a dangerous equation for the community.
Because of the critically low supply, The Blood Connection is now having to back-order blood products. This has affected 12 hospital partners so far.
The organization did not collect enough blood to cover hospitals’ needs 48% of days in May. For comparison, in May 2020 (during the pandemic) The Blood Connection collected enough to cover those needs 84% of the days.
There is a high likelihood that the organization will soon start rationing blood.
“The community is the only solution to this dangerous problem,” said Allie Van Dyke of The Blood Connection. “The blood supply for local hospitals is in the community’s hands.”
TBC relies on community blood donors to prevent a blood emergency like a shortage. Although the organization is responsible for keeping the blood supply stable, it cannot replicate blood; it must be donated. In times like these, an urgent plea to the public is the only way to improve the sharp decrease in donations.
Unexpected traumas, unprecedented events like the gas shortage and long-term effects of COVID-19 are exacerbating the issue. The blood supply is in an even more unstable position than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.
Those willing to donate blood are urged to immediately schedule an appointment or locate a convenient donation opportunity. While it is not mandatory in order to donate blood, those who have received any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood immediately.
“Blood saves lives,” Van Dyke said.
To learn more about donating blood in your community, visit thebloodconnection.org.