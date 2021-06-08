Organization considering rationing in face of donation shortage

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The local blood supply is critically low after months of historically low blood donor turnout.

In recent days, hospitals that partner with The Blood Connection, an organization that facilitates blood donations, are reporting that they are using blood at a much higher rate than normal. When demand is high, and the supply is critically low — that is a dangerous equation for the community.

Because of the critically low supply, The Blood Connection is now having to back-order blood products. This has affected 12 hospital partners so far.

The organization did not collect enough blood to cover hospitals’ needs 48% of days in May. For comparison, in May 2020 (during the pandemic) The Blood Connection collected enough to cover those needs 84% of the days.

There is a high likelihood that the organization will soon start rationing blood.

“The community is the only solution to this dangerous problem,” said Allie Van Dyke of The Blood Connection. “The blood supply for local hospitals is in the community’s hands.”