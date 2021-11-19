Organization continues annual service in virtual format

“I stated last year when we were going virtual that we need a service like this more than ever,” McIntosh said. “I am now certain that we will never not need a service of this nature where everyone is welcome and encouraged to simply give thanks. One of daddy’s phrases is ‘There’s always something to be thankful for.’ I know he would be grateful that MAMA is keeping this service going.”

Robert Summerell, choral director at Freedom High School, said he is grateful his students have this opportunity to share their talents with the community.

“It has been a good experience to get the choir out there again,” he said. “We love to be involved, especially after a two-year period of time of not being able to be as active.”

According to Summerell, the latest research on COVID-19 shows that singing with masks while properly distanced is significantly safer than first thought. He said that while it has been a significant challenge to adjust to performing with masks in a virtual setting, he has been amazed at the students’ ability to adapt.

“It’s so much more difficult when you’re singing to a little black dot on a phone,” he said. “But we have a motto in our program that we want to ‘sing to express, not to impress.’”

Participants and viewers will be encouraged to donate, if they are able, to Burke United Christian Ministries as part of the worship experience.