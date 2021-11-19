Organization continues annual service in virtual format

Citing concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Morganton Area Ministerial Alliance has elected to hold its annual Community Thanksgiving Service in a virtual-only format again this year.
The 2021 Community Thanksgiving Service will be broadcast on CoMPAS cable at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The service also can be viewed on First Baptist Church of Morganton’s website, firstbaptistmorganton.org, and on the Facebook pages of FBC and several other participating churches.
Event organizers described the response to last year’s event as excellent and reported that it reached many more people than past in-person only services had reached, contributing to their decision to stay with the virtual format. Transitioning to a digital format last year made the service available to many people who had been unable to attend in past years due to schedule conflicts.
“When we began planning in September, things didn’t look as good as they do now,” said the Rev. Fred Schuszler, minister of education and spiritual formation at First Baptist Church and longtime organizer of the Community Thanksgiving Service. “I’m glad we’re doing it this way, though, because I think it reaches more people.”
He added that he was encouraged to hear from several people who had been unable to attend in past years but could participate through the increased availability of the virtual program.
For more than two weeks, the Rev. Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life at First Baptist Church, has been busy recording, editing and compiling the various components of the service. He said putting together a virtual worship service is much different compared to a traditional in-person event. Still, he is thankful for the technology that allows churches to adjust to the challenges of COVID-19. He explained that virtual services allow for greater participation from different people and more opportunities for creativity.
“To me, there’s nothing like sitting in the sanctuary during worship; however, we can also worship in other ways as well,” Roach said.
This year’s service will feature more than a dozen participants from various churches and community organizations across denominational, racial and cultural backgrounds.
The Prelude will be played by Clint Long on saxophone.
The Rev. Dr. Jasper Hemphill, president of MAMA, will welcome the congregation and give the call to worship.
The invocation and Lord’s Prayer will be given by the Revs. Paul and Lauren Carlson of Calvary Lutheran Church.
The hymns will be led by Robert Summerell of First United Methodist Church, accompanied by Dalton Walters on the organ.
The Freedom Chamber Singers and The Freedom High School Men’s Choir, under the direction of Robert Summerell and Willette McIntosh, minister of music at AME Church, will perform special music selections.
The Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Wayne Johnson of Shiloh AME Church will read the Scripture selections for the evening.
The Revs. Dana and Holly McKim of First United Methodist Church and Hudson United Methodist Church will lead a responsive reading.
Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries, will give the offertory prayer.
The sermon will be preached by the Rev. George Logan of New Day Christian Church.
The benediction will be given by the Rev. Tommy Carpenter and the benediction song will be sung by the Rev. Dennis Stamper, chaplain at UNC Health Blue Ridge.
Service organizers say that it is essential to them to see people, music and prayers from as many different traditions and backgrounds as possible to be represented.
“I am a big proponent of services like this,” said Roach. “Different churches have different traditions and styles. Services like this help us come together and show that even though we are different, we are still focused on the same things, bringing the community together in peace and love under the name of Christ.”
Willette McIntosh echoed Roach’s thoughts, attributing her passion for bringing the church together across denominational and racial lines to the legacy of her father, the late Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh. McIntosh’s father was a longtime proponent of ecumenical events like the Community Thanksgiving Service, and she believes his message of unity and togetherness is even more critical now.
“I stated last year when we were going virtual that we need a service like this more than ever,” McIntosh said. “I am now certain that we will never not need a service of this nature where everyone is welcome and encouraged to simply give thanks. One of daddy’s phrases is ‘There’s always something to be thankful for.’ I know he would be grateful that MAMA is keeping this service going.”
Robert Summerell, choral director at Freedom High School, said he is grateful his students have this opportunity to share their talents with the community.
“It has been a good experience to get the choir out there again,” he said. “We love to be involved, especially after a two-year period of time of not being able to be as active.”
According to Summerell, the latest research on COVID-19 shows that singing with masks while properly distanced is significantly safer than first thought. He said that while it has been a significant challenge to adjust to performing with masks in a virtual setting, he has been amazed at the students’ ability to adapt.
“It’s so much more difficult when you’re singing to a little black dot on a phone,” he said. “But we have a motto in our program that we want to ‘sing to express, not to impress.’”
Participants and viewers will be encouraged to donate, if they are able, to Burke United Christian Ministries as part of the worship experience.