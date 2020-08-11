Organization continues building projects despite lack of lumber, funds

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE - Even though it has been more than 20 years, R. L. Icard still vividly remembers the impact of a mission trip he led to West Virginia with a group of men from his church.
“We worked on a man’s house whose kids had been taken away because it was in such bad shape,” Icard said. “When we got back, one of the guys asked if anything like that happened in Burke County.”
Icard reached out to one of his contacts at the Department of Social Services, learning that there were many similar needs locally. He began rallying the men at his church to get involved, and many of them answered the call to serve. This effort gave birth to a nonprofit home repair ministry called the Foothills Service Project.
Foothills Service Project was initially founded as a ministry of Crosspoint Church in 1997. According to the agency’s website, their mission is to make homes dry, safe and accessible. They focus primarily on helping older adults by building accessibility ramps and performing necessary home repairs and maintenance for people who are no longer able to do the work themselves.
Since 2008, Foothills Service Project has built more than 1,100 accessibility ramps and made critical repairs that have enabled hundreds of Burke County residents to stay in their homes.
“We do floors sometimes, grab bars, handrails and we can fix leaks and help people keep their homes dry,” Icard explained. “There’s a lot of things we can do, but we focus on building ramps.”
Foothills Service Project has been particularly busy over the past year.
“We’ve worked on 160 projects over the last fiscal year,” Icard reported. “One hundred twenty-five of those were ramps.”
Over the years, funding for the projects has come from several sources, including a Home and Community Care Block Grant from The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Burke County United Way, donations from individuals, churches and businesses, as well as several annual fundraising events. For the labor, however, Project Coordinator Scotty Donnelly relies almost exclusively on volunteer workers.
This June, the ministry added two new organizations – The West End Mennonite Brethren and the faculty and staff of North Liberty School - to its network of more than 50 partner churches and organizations. According to Icard, they began a partnership with the youth group from Gateway Bible Church, who helped them build three ramps in just four days.
“We like to use youth groups,” Icard said. “A youth group from East Valdese Baptist Church works with us once a month, and the adults take time to show the youth how to do it. That’s something we really like to see.”
In addition to repair and construction projects, Foothills Service Project operates two thrift stores, one located at 259 Main Street in Valdese and the other at 2886 US 70 in Drexel.
“All the profit from those stores go to help us fund the projects,” Icard said. “We have a Home and Community Care Block Grant that provides a lot of our funding, but not everything we need. The thrift stores help us make these things happen.”
According to Icard, 2020 has been a particularly challenging year for the ministry financially. Recently, they have had to cancel two major fundraising events due to COVID-19, in addition to seeing several other sources of funding diverted to different urgent COVID-19 related needs.
“There are several things we are running into this year that are making it difficult for us,” Icard said. “The funding has been a major challenge, but also, we can’t get lumber. I’ve been looking for it, and I can’t find it.”
Icard believes that the lumber shortage will eventually be resolved, but he is looking to the community to help them continue to be able to fulfill their mission to make homes safe and accessible. For more information on how you can support the Foothills Service Project or volunteer, call the main office at 828-879-8400 or visit https://www.foothillsserviceproject.org.
