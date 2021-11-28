Organization continues toy distribution in modified format

The Christmas Cheer team is getting ready for another year of making sure every child in Burke County has a present to open this Christmas.
The organization has dedicated itself to providing Christmas presents to children in need from birth to age 17 in Burke County each year for more than 90 years. Parents who cannot otherwise provide presents for their children are invited to the annual Christmas Cheer distribution, taking place Dec. 8-9 on the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton.
The event will be held in a modified format once again to protect visitors and volunteers from coronavirus. Pre-pandemic, parents visiting the Christmas Cheer distribution would be led to a table full of age-appropriate toys from which to choose presents for each child. Last year, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the organization decided to give parents gift certificates to local stores that sell toys instead of distributing toys. Volunteers wore masks, gloves and face shields. Parents were asked to social distance while waiting in line for their gift certificates.
Betty McCurry, treasurer for Christmas Cheer, said the format worked well, so they have decided to hold the event the same way this year. Parents will receive a $20 gift certificate for each child.
“We’re not sure yet how many stores we’re going to have to participate in this, so we have not determined exactly what the choices will be, but the parents will get a choice of where they want to shop,” McCurry said.
Christmas Cheer will still give out bicycles, but only one bicycle will be given per family. A child who receives a bicycle will not be able to receive a gift certificate. The Men’s Club of Morganton is providing the bicycles, as it does each year.
In order to participate, parents must arrive at the Rec Center during their designated time, which is determined by the first letter of their last name. To enforce social distancing, only a small number of people will be allowed in the Rec Center at one time, so McCurry advised people who attend to dress warmly, as they will be required to wait outside until it is their turn to enter the building. Everyone will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer that will be provided at the door.
“We ask that only one member of the family come, and please don’t bring your children,” McCurry said.
In order to receive gift certificates, parents will be required to show a photo ID of themselves and some form of ID for each of their children, such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or insurance card.
The distribution times are as follows:
Last name beginning with M, N: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 8-10 a.m.
Last name beginning with O, P, Q, R: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon
Last name beginning with S, T: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
Last name beginning with U, V, W, X, Y, Z: Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 2-4 p.m.
Last name beginning with A, B: Thursday, Dec. 9 from 8-10 a.m.
Last name beginning with C, D, E: Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon
Last name beginning with F, G, H: Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon to 2 p.m.
Last name beginning with I, J, K, L: Thursday, Dec. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
Late session for those who missed assigned session: Thursday, Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m.
“We have a lot of people who come for the first time and they’re embarrassed, but we don’t want them to be,” McCurry said. “We want them to come and feel welcomed, loved and supported. We want to celebrate the gift of the Christ child in this season of giving. We want to share the love of God and the hope and joy of the holiday season to all of those families who are struggling to provide for their families at Christmas.”
Those interested in supporting Christmas Cheer may mail monetary donations year-round to P.O. Box 3745, Morganton, NC, 28655. In addition, The Men’s Club of Morganton accepts donations year-round for its Bikes 4 Kids program, which supplies new children’s bicycles to Christmas Cheer. A $60 donation will cover the cost of one bicycle. To donate, send a check payable to The Men’s Club of Morganton to P.O. Box 3825, Morganton NC 28680. Donations also can be made online at morgantonmensclub.org.
