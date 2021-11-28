Organization continues toy distribution in modified format

Christmas Cheer will still give out bicycles, but only one bicycle will be given per family. A child who receives a bicycle will not be able to receive a gift certificate. The Men’s Club of Morganton is providing the bicycles, as it does each year.

In order to participate, parents must arrive at the Rec Center during their designated time, which is determined by the first letter of their last name. To enforce social distancing, only a small number of people will be allowed in the Rec Center at one time, so McCurry advised people who attend to dress warmly, as they will be required to wait outside until it is their turn to enter the building. Everyone will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer that will be provided at the door.

“We ask that only one member of the family come, and please don’t bring your children,” McCurry said.

In order to receive gift certificates, parents will be required to show a photo ID of themselves and some form of ID for each of their children, such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or insurance card.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The distribution times are as follows:

Last name beginning with M, N: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 8-10 a.m.

Last name beginning with O, P, Q, R: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon