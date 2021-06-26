Organization funds community needs

The board of the Unifour Foundation Endowment recently announced $251,680 in local community grant awards. Improving early childhood education, alleviating substance use and addressing food insecurity in the Unifour area were core priorities in grantmaking decisions.
This year, the board granted five grants totaling $90,000 for improving early childhood education to the following organizations:
- Alexander County Partnership for Children
- Catawba County Partnership for Children
- Catawba Valley Community College Foundation Inc
- Sipe’s Orchard Home
They granted three grants totaling $47,500 for substance use and mental health to the following organizations:
- Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare
- AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance
- TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.)
They granted seven grants totaling $59,680 for addressing food insecurity and scarcity to the following organizations:
- 957 Mobile Café
- Caldwell County Yokefellow Inc.
- Hickory Soup Kitchen
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- The Corner Table
- The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Hickory
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
They granted twelve grants totaling $54,500 for health and human services to the following organizations:
- Catawba County Council on Aging
- Catawba County Hispanic Ministry Inc (Centro Latino)
- Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc
- Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc
- Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry
- Habitat for Humanity – Catawba Valley Inc
- Helping Hands Clinic of Caldwell County Inc
- Safe Harbor of NC Inc
- South Caldwell Christian Ministries
- Southmountain Children and Family Services
- The Outreach Center
- YMCA of Northwest North Carolina
Jamie Treadaway, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Unifour Foundation.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many members of our community that have supported our work.”
For more information on the Unifour Foundation Endowment, contact Jeanne Dairaghi, NCCF donor engagement officer, at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.