Organization funds community needs

They granted twelve grants totaling $54,500 for health and human services to the following organizations:

Catawba County Council on Aging

Catawba County Hispanic Ministry Inc (Centro Latino)

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc

Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry

Habitat for Humanity – Catawba Valley Inc

Helping Hands Clinic of Caldwell County Inc

Safe Harbor of NC Inc

South Caldwell Christian Ministries

Southmountain Children and Family Services

The Outreach Center

YMCA of Northwest North Carolina

Jamie Treadaway, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Unifour Foundation.

“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many members of our community that have supported our work.”

For more information on the Unifour Foundation Endowment, contact Jeanne Dairaghi, NCCF donor engagement officer, at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.