Organization helps fund children’s hospitals

VALDESE — Brian Stamey, president of the East Burke Shrine Club, estimates that the organization has raised several hundred thousand dollars to help children with orthopedic problems or severe burns since its founding in 1991.
Like its fellow chapters around the world, the club funds Shriners’ Hospitals for Children.
“The thing that is so positive about the Shriners is its ability to help children that have been injured or have a debilitating disease that compromises their ability to stand, walk or run,” Stamey said. “With the help of the Shriners Children’s Hospital, these children have the chance to be seen by some of the best medical professionals in the nation that can look at treatment options/surgery to get them to the place where they can have close to normal life. They do this with no cost or very little cost to the patient. The Shriners, through their fundraisers and support to the hospital, is the reason this can happen.”
The Shriners branched off from the Freemasons in the 1870s to create a group more focused on fun and fellowship, according to a history on the Shriners International website. The East Burke Shrine Club was formed by a group of Nobles from the Burke County Shrine Club in Morganton.
“These pioneers met to bond personal and fraternal relationships and to map future Shrine activities in the communities of eastern Burke County,” the club’s website reads. “Our club grew because of the unique caliber of men who have become members, and the dedication and spirit of outstanding Nobles who actively support the goals of Shrinedom events.”
Stamey said only men who are already Masons are eligible to become members of the club. He said those interested in becoming Masons should seek out individual Shriners or Masons to learn the requirements of becoming one. Principles of Freemasonry listed on the website include a belief in a “Supreme Being,” brotherly love, relief and truth.
Current Shrine Club members vote to approve potential newcomers. Members wear the traditional red fez at official functions, chosen by the original organization’s founders because they wanted to adopt an Arabic theme.
“As a Mason, being a Shriner extends your brotherhood, and allows you more ways to contribute to the needs of children,” Stamey said.
Although women are not allowed to be members, the club has an auxiliary “Shrine Ladies” group that often participates in club meetings and activities.
The club meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month, except for November and December, at various restaurants in Burke County.
“We may have guest speakers,” Stamey said. “We discuss our plans — parades, fundraisers, works of the Oasis International and ideas from the Potentate, etc. We maintain 22 Shriners Children’s Hospitals throughout the USA.”
This includes 18 orthopedic hospitals, three burn hospitals, and one hospital that provides orthopedic, burn and spinal cord injury care, according to the club’s website.
“Since the first hospital opened in 1922, these hospitals have cured or substantially helped more than 600,000 children — all at no cost to the parent or child,” the website reads.
The club normally holds an annual “paper sale,” in which they sell a special edition of a Shriners’ newspaper, but members cancelled the event this year due to ongoing issues with the coronavirus pandemic.
The club also offers an ongoing plaque fundraiser, in which businesses can purchase plaques or annual bars to display in support of Shriners’ Hospitals for Children.
The club held a raffle fundraiser this summer, and invited a Shriners’ Hospital patient and his mother to draw the names of the winners at a special event held on Saturday, July 10. Mike Matty, first-place winner, was awarded a Henry Masonic tribute rifle. Second- through fifth-place winners — Roger Heavner, Robert Woody, Lee Allen and Larry Huggins — each won $100.
The club’s website reports that it raises more money for Shriners’ Hospitals than any other club of its size.
“We work hard and have the support of an appreciative community, many who have been personally touched by having a family member or friend who has been successfully treated at one of our Shriners hospitals,” the website reads. “We owe our success to those who support and believe in us.”
To make a donation to the East Burke Shrine Club to support the work of Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, visit eastburkeshrineclub.org or contact Stamey at brian.stamey@ncfbins.com.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.