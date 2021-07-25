Organization helps fund children’s hospitals

“The thing that is so positive about the Shriners is its ability to help children that have been injured or have a debilitating disease that compromises their ability to stand, walk or run,” Stamey said. “With the help of the Shriners Children’s Hospital, these children have the chance to be seen by some of the best medical professionals in the nation that can look at treatment options/surgery to get them to the place where they can have close to normal life. They do this with no cost or very little cost to the patient. The Shriners, through their fundraisers and support to the hospital, is the reason this can happen.”