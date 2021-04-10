Organization helps people achieve financial goals

During Financial Literacy Month in April, the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation Inc. is reminding people of the services it offers to help pull people out of poverty and achieve milestones in life, such as owning a home or starting a business.
OHCEDC is a 23-year-old private nonprofit 501©(3) corporation founded to provide solutions to financially distressed residents located in Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell counties.
“During Financial Literacy Month, financial institutions, nonprofits and human service agencies increase their focus on the importance of financial literacy through events, programs and counseling,” said Beverly Carlton, founder, president and CEO of the corporation. “The goal goes beyond helping consumers learn more about finances to helping them actually improve their personal and household financial stability and success. Financial literacy is having both the knowledge and the competence to manage your personal and household finances in order to set and reach meaningful goals.”
The corporation was among 85 local nonprofits from across western North Carolina that received a WNC Bridge Foundation 2020 IMPACT grant, with awards totaling $3,977,917.
Olive Hill’s program, the Financial Empowerment Center, provides individualized asset building strategies promoting progress and prosperity among potential small business owners and/or clients working on rebuilding credit and homeownership.
Classes are offered on a monthly basis, and counseling is ongoing. Funds are still available for the city of Morganton’s COVID-19 Mortgage and Rental Relief Program. Only applicants living within the city limits of Morganton are eligible. For more information or to download an application, visit ohcedc.org/covid-19-resources.
“Financial capability is a holistic approach to helping people become financially secure,” Carlton said. “It provides people with solid financial education that ensures that they know how to budget, save, access credit and avoid debt. However, basic financial knowledge is not always enough to reach financial goals.”
In order to be truly financially capable, a person needs to be able to turn financial knowledge into action, a process that requires someone to develop positive financial behaviors that can get him or her on the road to long-term financial prosperity.
“Financial coaching — an intensive behavioral approach to helping low- and moderate-income people set and attain financial goals — not only helps people conquer difficult challenges, it also reshapes their behavior and attitudes toward money.”
To learn more, visit ohcedc.org/financialliteracyresources.