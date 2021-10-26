Organization helps promote diversity in local workforce

A new local organization is working hard to encourage diversity in local workplaces.
Select 2000 was created by local resident Cecelia Surratt, already a champion of diversity.
“Cecelia served as member and chair for (the Morganton) Human Relations (Commission) and after time served, her attention was focused on the disparities in leadership among minorities around Burke County,” said Arwen March, secretary of the board for Select 2000. “This led to developing an organization that could aid in the breaking down of barriers that prevent minorities from having a seat at the table.”
Surratt was recognized by the state for her work in employment diversity in 2018, the same year Select 2000 was incorporated, when she was appointed by NC Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission on Inclusion. The commission seeks to develop “policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment and retaliation in state employment services,” according to a previous News Herald article.
Select 2000’s mission is to use education and advocacy to work with local employers “to enhance racial and cultural diversity among recruits and hires for administrative and professional positions.”
“Racial and cultural diversity enhances workplaces in several ways,” March said. “Individuals from diverse backgrounds bring a wider pool of ideas for product and service development, problem solving and goal setting. Having an inclusive workforce helps to attract better candidates to your organization. The most motivated employees want to work in an organization with a diverse workforce. A diverse workforce boosts a company’s reputation with investors and stakeholders and improves profits overall.”
She noted that local unemployment among Blacks is twice as high as whites.
“Select 2000 wants to see increased representation of minorities in the workforce, but also more minority representation in administrative positions,” March said.
She described the barriers people of color face when seeking employment.
“Implicit bias, prejudice and stereotypes, cultural differences and resistance to change among leadership are some of the more prominent barriers to enhancing racial and cultural diversity in any organization,” March said. “We would like to see companies and organizations provide cultural competency training to their staff and employees. This is the first step in educating employees in how to work with people who are different from themselves.”
Surratt added that these barriers have caused some highly talented job candidates to leave the area to find employment.
“It’s important to have the conversation about diversity in the workplace,” Surratt said.
Select 2000 uses grassroots efforts to connect with local employers.
“We work through our board of directors and local community members, and partner with organizations such as Morganton City Council, Burke (County) Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Commons, (Burke) County Commissioners and many other groups to promote our message of workplace inclusion and offer our services to organizations,” March said.
She described the resources they offer to help a business or organization improve its diversity.
“We tailor plans for organizations seeking assistance in improving their inclusivity efforts,” March said. “We can offer workforce statistical analysis, workplace cultural competency training, interview rubrics, advertising evaluation and many more services customized based on the needs of the organization.”
She said the group has worked with 10 local organizations so far with encouraging results.
“We opened a line of communication about cultural disparities in leadership positions that exists in the county that wasn’t there before,” March said. “Some of the employers we have worked with have promoted individuals from diverse cultures into leadership positions, and many have hired individuals from diverse cultures into leadership positions within their companies.”
Select 2000 also is conducting research to try and create a benchmark snapshot of just how diverse Burke County workplaces are.
“Employment demographic data for individual organizations and companies is hard to attain, but some organizations have shared their employment statistics with Select 2000,” March said. “Burke County is home to many state government employees, and the number of minority state employees working in Burke County is closer to the expected representation than the county or city employees.
“Ideally, a workforce’s demographics should reflect its surroundings. County-wide, Burke has 14% minorities, with a concentration of 24% minorities residing in the city limits of Morganton. Companies and organizations should employ at least 14% non-whites if they are truly tapping into the surrounding diversified employment potential.”
Select 2000 had planned to recognize local businesses and organizations making strides in improving workplace diversity by holding a Diversity Champion Awards Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 28, but the group cancelled the event due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to Surratt. The board hopes to reschedule the event for next May.
“We accepted nominations on our website and via email,” March said. “Board members and community members nominated organizations they felt best demonstrated Select 2000’s mission and vision.”
She said Select 2000 hopes to receive even more community input by eventually forming an advisory council.
“Our goals are to continue making businesses aware of disparities that prevent minorities in leadership positions in the community,” March said. “We will meet with additional businesses and help them develop inclusivity policies. We would also like to expand our program to other small communities suffering from the same disparities.”
For more information on Select 2000, visit select2000.org.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.