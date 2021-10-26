Organization helps promote diversity in local workforce

A new local organization is working hard to encourage diversity in local workplaces.

Select 2000 was created by local resident Cecelia Surratt, already a champion of diversity.

“Cecelia served as member and chair for (the Morganton) Human Relations (Commission) and after time served, her attention was focused on the disparities in leadership among minorities around Burke County,” said Arwen March, secretary of the board for Select 2000. “This led to developing an organization that could aid in the breaking down of barriers that prevent minorities from having a seat at the table.”

Surratt was recognized by the state for her work in employment diversity in 2018, the same year Select 2000 was incorporated, when she was appointed by NC Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission on Inclusion. The commission seeks to develop “policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment and retaliation in state employment services,” according to a previous News Herald article.

Select 2000’s mission is to use education and advocacy to work with local employers “to enhance racial and cultural diversity among recruits and hires for administrative and professional positions.”