Organization honors retiring executive director

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. honored its retiring executive director, the Rev. Robert “Bob” Silber, with a celebration Sunday, April 25, at Conover City Park.
“It was a bittersweet day, as friends, volunteers, staff, and the board of directors came together to honor Rev. Silber, his service and his well-deserved upcoming retirement,” said Kelli Kaylor, communications specialist for the ministry, which provides food and financial assistance to people in need in eastern Catawba County.
David Hartsoe, president of the ministry’s board of directors, opened the gathering, then board member Mitch Long delivered the invocation. Hartsoe spoke about the significant impact Silber has had on the organization and expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the many thousands of people whose lives have been impacted during his service.
Additional speakers had high praise for Silber. John Stiver, mayor pro tem of Newton, spoke of the community impact Silber has had on the city, and presented him with a proclamation recognizing him for his achievements and contributions to the community. Mayor Lee Moritz of Conover thanked Silber for his service through the ministry on behalf of Conover residents. On a more personal note, Moritz reminisced about participating in a Bible study with him when he first mentioned feeling that he was being called into ministry. Kyle Hayman, mayor pro tem of Conover, gave God the credit for leading the ministry’s mission with Silber as its executive director.
Kristal Manning, the ministry’s assistant director, presented him with gifts of appreciation, including a scrapbook filled with many cards sent to him, as well as a Waterford engraved crystal cross. The ministry’s Charlie Bunn Food Pantry van was filled by attendees with canned food donations in lieu of gifts.
“Rev. Silber gave a humble and emotional thank you to all who came to celebrate this day with him and his wife, Karen,” Kaylor said. “After nearly 11 years of exemplary service, Rev. Silber has stated that he is proud of his work, but felt it was time to retire. Bob has been planning ahead for years and setting ECCCM up for continued success under new leadership. He has stated that given the same support that he has been shown by his staff and board, the executive director-elect will be very successful at taking over the helm.”
Silber will retire at the end of May. Manning will take over leadership of the ministry June 1.
“In his retirement, Rev. Silber plans to relax for a year, but knows ultimately he’ll find himself in another position helping others,” Kaylor said. “Rev. Silber will be greatly missed, but no one deserves the rest from their labors more. Well done, good and faithful servant — we thank you for your exceptional service!”