Organization honors retiring executive director

Kristal Manning, the ministry’s assistant director, presented him with gifts of appreciation, including a scrapbook filled with many cards sent to him, as well as a Waterford engraved crystal cross. The ministry’s Charlie Bunn Food Pantry van was filled by attendees with canned food donations in lieu of gifts.

“Rev. Silber gave a humble and emotional thank you to all who came to celebrate this day with him and his wife, Karen,” Kaylor said. “After nearly 11 years of exemplary service, Rev. Silber has stated that he is proud of his work, but felt it was time to retire. Bob has been planning ahead for years and setting ECCCM up for continued success under new leadership. He has stated that given the same support that he has been shown by his staff and board, the executive director-elect will be very successful at taking over the helm.”

Silber will retire at the end of May. Manning will take over leadership of the ministry June 1.

“In his retirement, Rev. Silber plans to relax for a year, but knows ultimately he’ll find himself in another position helping others,” Kaylor said. “Rev. Silber will be greatly missed, but no one deserves the rest from their labors more. Well done, good and faithful servant — we thank you for your exceptional service!”