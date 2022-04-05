Organization hosts weekend of service projects

COLFAX – Every spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its “Weekend of Service,” where they encourage their girls, volunteers and families to do a good deed for others.

This year, the 2022 Weekend of Service will take place April 8-10, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship.

Environmental stewardship is something Girl Scouts learn at an early age through different badge and program opportunities. From picking up trash and water conservation to “Leave No Trace” and being eco-advocates, girls learn to prioritize taking care of their environment, identify issues in their own backyard and work to make a change for the better.

Partners with GSCP2P during this year’s Weekend of Service include Keep American Beautiful, Keep North Carolina Beautiful, Greenworks, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Keep Gastonia Beautiful and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

“We are so excited to have so many community partners join us in this year’s Weekend of Service to make the world a better place,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “We love seeing our girls, volunteers and families out in the communities, promoting Girl Scouts and also actively doing something to make their surroundings brighter and better for everyone.”