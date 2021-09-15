Organization invites people to celebrate Constitution Week

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of our foundational document of national governance. Members of the Constitutional Convention signed the document on Sept. 17, 1787 at 4 p.m.

Morganton area churches are encouraged to ring their bells to commemorate this event on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

The DAR initiated Constitution Week in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to this observance.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.

For more information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit dar.org. For information on the local Quaker Meadows chapter, contact Regent Janie Matthews at 828 448-0412.