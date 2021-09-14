Organization invites teachers, residents to excavate archaeological site

The Exploring Joara Foundation is looking for local residents, especially teachers, to help them uncover secrets buried at the Berry archaeological site in Morganton.
The foundation that manages the site, which contains the remnants of the 16th-century Native American town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan, built at Joara in 1567, has invited the public to its Fall Dig Days for more than a decade, according to a press release on the event. The series is back after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who participate will be led by archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, including Abra Johgart.
Dr. David Moore, professor of archaeology and anthropology at the school, has worked at the site from the beginning of its discovery and shared more about the Dig Days series.
“Archaeology isn’t just for professional archaeologists,” Moore said. “Archaeology informs us about our human history all across the globe, and it is fascinating to learn how the discipline operates. We want to share the experience with anyone interested in learning more about archaeology. All archaeology is also ‘local.’ At Berry, we want to share local history with folks and bring more understanding to ways in which the colonial experience helped to shape today’s world.”
No previous archaeological experience is required to participate in a Dig Day. Moore said the archaeologists will train those who attend to complete basic tasks at the site.
“Participants will take part in the actual excavation process,” Moore said. “This usually consists of shoveling dirt from excavation units into screened sifter-boxes and gathering the artifacts that are found in the screen. Folks will learn how to identify Native American pottery and stone tools, and may also recover 16th-century Spanish artifacts.”
All excavation sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next Dig Day taking place Saturday has been specially designed by the Exploring Joara Foundation for local teachers, although the event is open to the public at large.
“We especially encourage local teachers to join to learn more about how EJF can engage with their students to learn about local history and archaeological science,” the press release said.
Moore said the organization hopes to reach more teachers this year.
“We would like to be able to work with teachers to show the many ways their students can engage with archaeology, both in the field and in the classroom,” he said. “It’s important to understand that the practice of archaeology can teach many subjects beyond history and understanding different cultures. We work with math and making maps, as well as conducting chemical analysis of various materials. Archaeology also deals with broader issues, such as sustainability of societies, as well as climate change in the past — a critical subject for understanding our modern climate issues.
“We also want to work with teachers to get a better idea of how we can help them in their classes. What are the subjects we can contribute to in their classrooms?”
He stressed that all artifacts found at the site provide vital historical context.
“Everything we gather contributes to the overall understanding of the site,” Moore said. “For instance, it is important to see if the percentages of certain pottery styles or stone tools changes in different areas of the site. It’s especially important to know where the Spanish artifacts are recovered. Over the past few years, Dig Day participants have found almost every example of artifacts, including Spanish nails, Spanish pottery and Native American arrowheads. Beside the importance of the artifacts we find, it is also a thrill to find an arrowhead or a nicely decorated piece of pottery. Archaeology gives one a direct sense of the past when you hold a tangible piece of history.”
Additional Dig Days are scheduled on alternating Saturdays Oct. 2, 16 and 30. Children must be at least 10 years old to attend, and those under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult, according to the organization’s website. Masks will not be required, but participants are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
Cost to participate is $5 for EJF members and $15 for non-members. Moore said registration fees support the Dig Days and provide general support to EJF. Those interested in attending must register by emailing ed@exploringjoara.org and indicate which day they would like to participate and how many people will attend.
“We try to accept folks up until the day before the event,” Moore said. “We can even accept folks at the event, but it helps us to plan better if we know how many people to expect.”
In the case of forecasted inclement weather on any Dig Day, the event will be cancelled.
“Weather is definitely an issue, and depending on the forecast, we can notify registered folks the day before or early the day of the event regarding cancellation,” Moore said.
He encouraged people to come out and explore the Berry site during Dig Days.
“This is a unique experience that very few people get to try,” Moore said. “Whether you are interested in Native American history, colonial history or any other archaeological subjects, being on a real excavation will change and broaden your perspectives.”
For more information, visit exploringjoara.org or contact Moore at dmoore@warren-wilson.edu or 828-713-6348.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.