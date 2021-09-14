Organization invites teachers, residents to excavate archaeological site

“We also want to work with teachers to get a better idea of how we can help them in their classes. What are the subjects we can contribute to in their classrooms?”

He stressed that all artifacts found at the site provide vital historical context.

“Everything we gather contributes to the overall understanding of the site,” Moore said. “For instance, it is important to see if the percentages of certain pottery styles or stone tools changes in different areas of the site. It’s especially important to know where the Spanish artifacts are recovered. Over the past few years, Dig Day participants have found almost every example of artifacts, including Spanish nails, Spanish pottery and Native American arrowheads. Beside the importance of the artifacts we find, it is also a thrill to find an arrowhead or a nicely decorated piece of pottery. Archaeology gives one a direct sense of the past when you hold a tangible piece of history.”

Additional Dig Days are scheduled on alternating Saturdays Oct. 2, 16 and 30. Children must be at least 10 years old to attend, and those under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult, according to the organization’s website. Masks will not be required, but participants are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.