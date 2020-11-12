Organization launches billboard campaign

Masking, social distancing and quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic can increase isolation and stress. As if battling COVID-19 wasn’t hard enough, when there’s stress in a relationship, there can be violence. By all measures, COVID-19 has caused increased stress for everyone, and this can be deadly to someone living in domestic violence.
Options of Burke County, a domestic violence, rape and sexual assault shelter and advocacy center in Morganton, recently launched a billboard campaign to raise public awareness about these issues and the protective services that are available regardless of COVID-19.
“The goal of the billboard campaign is to let people know that we are here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of COVID,” said Kristy Graf, executive director for Options. “We never closed or stopped working with victims during the quarantine. Victims of domestic violence are still safer here than in a home with domestic violence.”
The visually compelling billboards in English and Spanish, with the headline, “Mask COVID, Not Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault,” are being placed along Interstate 40 and U.S. 70.
Graf said Options is taking proactive steps to protect all visitors and victims.
“This includes practicing social distancing and good hygiene practices and wearing masks,” she said. “We have masks and hand sanitizer for all clients who request them. We clean our shelter daily. All rooms are sanitized with a special disinfectant device before new residents arrive. We are also installing UV light systems in our HVAC which will kill virus germs. We professionally deep-clean the facility regularly.”
Graf said Options’ services are needed now more than ever.
“This past year’s crisis calls for sexual assault were 251 compared to the previous year of 66,” she said. “The previous year, we had no male victims of sexual assault and this year, we’ve had 10 male victims. Overall, crisis calls for both domestic violence and sexual assault have increased 48 percent from the previous year.”
Graf explained how people in the community can support Options’ mission to keep victims of domestic violence safe.
“We welcome all the help we can get, especially combating COVID-19,” Graf said. “People can help by donating items we desperately need to operate during this pandemic, such as Lysol spray and wipes, bleach, latex gloves, laundry detergent and paper towels.”
To learn more about Options, visit optionsburkecounty.org.
