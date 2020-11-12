Organization launches billboard campaign

Masking, social distancing and quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic can increase isolation and stress. As if battling COVID-19 wasn’t hard enough, when there’s stress in a relationship, there can be violence. By all measures, COVID-19 has caused increased stress for everyone, and this can be deadly to someone living in domestic violence.

Options of Burke County, a domestic violence, rape and sexual assault shelter and advocacy center in Morganton, recently launched a billboard campaign to raise public awareness about these issues and the protective services that are available regardless of COVID-19.

“The goal of the billboard campaign is to let people know that we are here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of COVID,” said Kristy Graf, executive director for Options. “We never closed or stopped working with victims during the quarantine. Victims of domestic violence are still safer here than in a home with domestic violence.”

The visually compelling billboards in English and Spanish, with the headline, “Mask COVID, Not Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault,” are being placed along Interstate 40 and U.S. 70.

Graf said Options is taking proactive steps to protect all visitors and victims.