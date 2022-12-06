Organization launches new initiative to provide mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County and Burke County Public Schools have been collaborating for more than two decades, but on Nov. 28, that partnership took a big step forward.

At two different schools — Icard Elementary School and Mull Elementary School — 16 elementary students were matched with their new mentors in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. In addition to more than doubling the number of children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County, these new matches marked the beginning of a new initiative in the program matching BCPS high school students with elementary school children.

When the program fully launches in January, 16 Patton and East Burke mentors will travel weekly to the elementary schools to meet with their “littles” for 30 minutes of social and emotional support and 30 minutes of tutoring and help with academics. BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said the meetings will take place during the high school’s built in support time, so Patton and East Burke students don’t miss academic class time.

Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven said she also is working to organize other activities such as a Christmas party and possibly a visit to Western Piedmont Community College.

Dorian Palmer, vice president of philanthropy for Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC Inc., said the new initiative is about more than just facilitating academic help and emotional and social support check-ins for children, but creating what he calls “friendship with a purpose.”

“We want for it to be a long-term relationship — a friendship,” he said. “It’s also about success. Our vision is that all youth will achieve their potential, and when that happens, I’m out of a job and that’s fine.”

Palmer, who was a “little” in the program during his elementary school years, said his childhood mentor, Nathan, is still one of his best friends.

“He was in my wedding in 2018 and I was in his wedding in 2007,” he said.

Palmer hopes this new initiative will inspire these kinds to lifelong mentoring relationships at Mull and Icard.

Patton student Charlotte Rigsbee can also testify to the power of a mentor, saying the mentors in her life were one of the main inspirations leading her to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“I have two older brothers and two — they’re like older sisters to me, but not really,” she said. “When I was little, I looked up to them a lot and I just felt important when they played with me or paid attention to me. They are like my mentors, so I just wanted to do the same for someone else.”

Palmer said the idea to connect high school students with “littles” was also partly a response to a post-pandemic environment which has decimated the organization’s Burke County volunteer base.

“During COVID, we took a big hit in our number of matches,” he said. “Because we couldn’t do that one-to-one mentoring we had so long done.”

“There are only about eight matches right now in the (Burke County) community-based program,” Craven said. “COVID really had a huge impact on that.”

In addition to growing the program’s volunteer base and providing more children with mentorship, Palmer also believes getting high schoolers involved will show them the power and satisfaction that can come with giving back.

“One statement I hear every day at least once a day across Western North Carolina is the statement, ‘I get just as much, if not more than my little gets,’” he said.

Palmer said plans are in the works to match students from N.C. School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton with children at Forest Hill Elementary School, and Craven hopes to add Freedom, Draughn and Burke Middle College into the mix during the next school year.

At Mull Elementary, “little” Adelyn Reed isn’t thinking about the numbers multiplying or the possibility of the program being replicated across Burke County and beyond. She is just excited to finally have a “big sister” to look up to.

“I’ve never had a big sister,” she said with a smile. “I have a little sister, but now I have a big sister.”