Organization looking for summer interns

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is accepting applications for a stewardship intern and a conservation program intern for summer 2021.
The part-time stewardship intern will work under the supervision of Ryan Sparks, conservancy stewardship director at Foothills, for 10 weeks, a total of 240 hours (or 24 hours per week) during the summer. The stewardship intern’s primary duties will be to assist with the annual monitoring and record-keeping of Foothills Conservancy’s conservation easements and preserve lands and to assist with natural resource management activities on conservancy-owned preserve lands. The ideal candidate will be pursuing a degree in natural resource management or a related study area or will have completed significant work in this or a similar field.
“A truly fulfilling part of my job is introducing young natural resource managers to the work of land trusts,” Sparks said. “I’m taking cues from my college mentors by giving back wherever I can and helping develop the next generation of environmental stewards.”
The part-time conservation program intern will work under the supervision of Tom Kenney, conservancy land protection director at Foothills, for 10 weeks, a total of 240 hours (or 24 hours/week) during the summer. The conservation program intern’s primary duties will be to assist Kenney with land and easement acquisition projects, including assessments of conservation resources, GIS mapping, conservation project evaluation documentation, property acquisition due diligence items and filing for completed land project transactions. The intern will assist other conservation program staff as needed, including land stewardship, natural resources management and trail project tasks.
“Foothills Conservancy looks forward to considering conservation program intern candidates,” Kenney said. “The internship offers a thorough introduction and exposure to our land trust’s conservation program and acquisition projects from start to finish.”
For full position descriptions and/or to apply, visit foothillsconservancy.org/jobs. The application deadline for both positions is Friday, April 16 with an anticipated start date of Tuesday, June 1.