Organization looking for summer interns

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is accepting applications for a stewardship intern and a conservation program intern for summer 2021.

The part-time stewardship intern will work under the supervision of Ryan Sparks, conservancy stewardship director at Foothills, for 10 weeks, a total of 240 hours (or 24 hours per week) during the summer. The stewardship intern’s primary duties will be to assist with the annual monitoring and record-keeping of Foothills Conservancy’s conservation easements and preserve lands and to assist with natural resource management activities on conservancy-owned preserve lands. The ideal candidate will be pursuing a degree in natural resource management or a related study area or will have completed significant work in this or a similar field.

“A truly fulfilling part of my job is introducing young natural resource managers to the work of land trusts,” Sparks said. “I’m taking cues from my college mentors by giving back wherever I can and helping develop the next generation of environmental stewards.”