Organization makes historic contribution to school

WCI Inc., an employer-based membership organization headquartered in western North Carolina, has made a financial commitment of $250,000 to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton.

NCSSM is a publicly funded residential high school available to talented North Carolina high school juniors and seniors. This gift will be funded through WCI’s ability to raise money from regional sources that share a similar commitment to advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) high school education in the region.

“Western Carolina Industries, or WCI, as it’s known today, has been an active supporter of the NCSSM campus in Morganton from the very early stages, originating when it was still just a dream for western North Carolina,” said Fredrick Reese, WCI president.

That dream will become a reality when the school opens its doors to students for the first time this fall.

WCI is a regional nonprofit focused on helping employers build a workplace culture that engages their employees in the organization’s purpose -- a culture that builds sustainable harmony among employees.

“WCI has been a strong supporter of advanced education from its early years going back to 1959,” said Louis Bissette, chair of the board of directors of WCI and counsel at the McGuire Wood & Bissette Law Firm, based in Asheville. “WCI member companies have been funding multiple partial scholarships for deserving high school students from western North Carolina to attend universities and community colleges for the past 30 years. The WCI board felt that the School of Science and Math – Morganton Campus provides an opportunity for WCI to take an active role in advancing the importance of STEM education in western North Carolina.”

In recognition of the gift to NCSSM-Morganton, the leadership of NCSSM has decided to name the executive boardroom on the Morganton campus the “WCI Board Room.” The signage will read, “Made possible by the generous support of the members and management of WCI Inc.”