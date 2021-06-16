Organization makes staffing changes

Burke County United Way has welcomed a new office manager, Tayler Hyatt, to its team, and plans to say goodbye to Charles Conley, who has served as its manager of operations for nine years, when he retires June 30.

The United Way has reorganized its staff to make it more efficient as the nonprofit agency prepares to move into a new fiscal year. Abigail Taylor, marketing and administrative professional, will move into a new position as marketing and campaign manager July 1.

Hyatt, a native of Maggie Valley, is new to Burke County, having relocated from Charlotte in January with her husband, three children, and Siberian husky, Milo. She brings eight years of hospitality and tourism industry experience to the United Way and is skilled in bookkeeping, marketing and customer relations. She has a passion for working with children and has volunteered extensively with Special Olympics.

Conley, who became manager of operations in 2012 under board President Scott Mulwee and Executive Director Wendy Cato, brought with him 32 years of experience in mortgage lending, including 17 years as a business owner of Conley Mortgage, and 12 years combined experience as a board member, treasurer, budget and allocations chair and campaign cabinet member for the United Way. He has served as the nonprofit’s unofficial historian for three executive directors.