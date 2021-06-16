Organization makes staffing changes

Burke County United Way has welcomed a new office manager, Tayler Hyatt, to its team, and plans to say goodbye to Charles Conley, who has served as its manager of operations for nine years, when he retires June 30.
The United Way has reorganized its staff to make it more efficient as the nonprofit agency prepares to move into a new fiscal year. Abigail Taylor, marketing and administrative professional, will move into a new position as marketing and campaign manager July 1.
Hyatt, a native of Maggie Valley, is new to Burke County, having relocated from Charlotte in January with her husband, three children, and Siberian husky, Milo. She brings eight years of hospitality and tourism industry experience to the United Way and is skilled in bookkeeping, marketing and customer relations. She has a passion for working with children and has volunteered extensively with Special Olympics.
Conley, who became manager of operations in 2012 under board President Scott Mulwee and Executive Director Wendy Cato, brought with him 32 years of experience in mortgage lending, including 17 years as a business owner of Conley Mortgage, and 12 years combined experience as a board member, treasurer, budget and allocations chair and campaign cabinet member for the United Way. He has served as the nonprofit’s unofficial historian for three executive directors.
“For Charles, the most rewarding special event through the years was Toys for Tots, a longtime partnership with BCUW and the Table Rock Marine Corps League, and a large operation providing Burke County children with gifts every Christmas,” Taylor said. “He particularly remembers giving one little boy a bicycle and the joy of his priceless excitement. The staff and board at BCUW, past and present, and anyone else associated with Charles Conley would agree that his accomplishments and the ways in which he has impacted Burke County are numerous. Charles Conley’s presence in the Burke County United Way office will be incredibly missed.”
When asked about his experience and what he looks forward to in retirement, Conley said he will miss his fellow employees.
“The camaraderie and teamwork are very special to me,” he said. “I am looking forward to doing my bucket list, starting with a trip to Fenway Park in Boston to see the Red Sox. I also look forward to more exercising, hiking and spending more time with family and friends, especially my two grandsons.”
Maureen “Mo” Schwind, United Way executive director, shared her thoughts about Conley and Hyatt.
“Charles has been an invaluable resource to Burke County United Way and a positive influence on the entire Burke County community,” she said. “We are so thankful for his years of dedication and hard work.
“We are also excited to welcome Tayler to the Burke County United Way team. Her perspective and intrinsic drive to enhance our work has already created efficiencies.”