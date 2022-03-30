Organization names new executive director

The Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail organization has named Amanda Elledge Finn its new executive director.

The Friends is a nonprofit group whose mission is to build and maintain 100 miles of trail that will connect Burke, McDowell and Buncombe counties. Representing a significant economic opportunity for western North Carolina, the group will work with existing partner organizations in the region to expand the outdoor recreational offerings to the community.

Beth Heile, who has been acting as executive director for the past year, has stepped into the role of president of the group’s board of directors.

Finn earned a Bachelor of Arts from N.C. State University, a Master of Arts from New York University and a Master of Arts from Appalachian State University. She is the former executive director of the Historic Carson House in Marion and has returned to western North Carolina after becoming a doctoral student at N.C. State.

“Amanda’s experience in strategic planning, fund development and grant writing made her the perfect fit to ensure F3ST’s success and sustainability going forward,” Heile said. “I feel confident the organization will grow under her leadership.”

Finn, a native of McDowell County, said she is “excited to bring my experience with cultural resources and grant writing gained at the National Park Service to move F3ST into the next phase of its mission.”

“Working with familiar faces makes this project all the more exciting,” she said.

To learn more about the Friends, visit fontaflorastatetrail.com.