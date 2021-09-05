Organization offers new artist grants

Grant guidelines

Beginning this year, applicants will apply online through NC Arts Council's GoSmart portal. Before applying, Caldwell County artists must contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 for an initial review to confirm that the project meets required criteria. In addition, applicants who do not have access to a computer or lack adequate internet, etc. are encouraged to request assistance from their office.

Artists should have lived continuously in the region (Region 14: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell) in which they are applying for at least one year prior to the application deadline. Applicant must be at least 18 years old and either a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident alien. Artists who live in more than one region should apply only where they spend most of the year. All members of a collaborating team must be North Carolina residents, live in the region in which they are applying, and meet the other eligibility requirements. Résumés for all team members documenting residence must be included with the application.