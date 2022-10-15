Organization opens applications for Christmas toy program

The Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 and the Burke County United Way have partnered to package and distribute toys during the holidays for 15 years. This year, the two organizations also are partnering with First Presbyterian Church of Morganton and Waldensian Presbyterian Church of Valdese to adapt the program as the need in Burke County grows.

Last year, Toys for Tots served more than 1,300 children in Burke County. The age bracket for Toys for Tots this year will once again be birth to end of fifth grade. This year, there will be two pickup locations: one in Morganton at First Presbyterian Church and one in Valdese at Waldensian Presbyterian Church. Families will pick up their toys at one of the locations depending on their school district.

Parents interested in registering to receive presents for their children should visit toysfortots.org, click on “Find Your Local Campaign” select state, “NC,” then select county “Burke” then, “Apply for Toys” to begin the short application process. Applications will be open through Friday, Dec. 2. Applicants will be contacted shortly after their application has been approved and given the date, time and location for pickup.

The Burke County United Way will recruit between 30-40 volunteers to help with packaging bags of toys and distributing them. Packaging will take place in early December, and distribution in mid-December.

Bob Vess, a member of the Marine Corps League and organizer of Burke County’s Toys for Tots, has been involved with the program for 17 years.

“We are very excited to begin the 2022 Toys for Tots season and look forward to serving Burke County once again,” Vess said. “This year marks the 75th anniversary for the national foundation, and everyone is expecting the need for our services to increase once again. The partnership we have with BCUW is amazing and enables us to serve even more families in our local community.”

For more information on Toys for Tots, contact Abigail Taylor at Burke County United Way at abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.