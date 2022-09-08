Organization opens gift shop in old courthouse

The Historic Burke Foundation recently opened a gift shop on the first floor of the historic Burke County courthouse, where the foundation has its offices.

The shop features items related to Burke County history, most of which are not available in other retail outlets, according to Linda Lindsey, HBF president. Many items feature an image of the historic courthouse on short-sleeve and long-sleeve T-shirts, pendants, keychains, prints and notecards. The shop also has notecards with a drawing of the 1812 Charles McDowell House, which the foundation owns and manages.

Lindsey said one of the most popular items is a standard-sized shot glass with a squared bottom that features a drawing of the old courthouse cupola above printed words that read, “I got shot in the Old Burke County Courthouse.” The line references the 1851 murder in the second floor courtroom of Samuel Fleming by William Waightstill Avery in front of a courtroom full of people. Avery was later acquitted for “extreme provocation leading to temporary insanity.” Those who purchase the shot glass will receive a copy of the foundation’s “Murder in the Courthouse” brochure, which includes the “before” and “after” of that famous story.

The gift shop has several items for children, as well as books appropriate for gift giving and books related to Burke County history. Copies of “The McDowell House Eatery,” HBF’s book of colonial recipes, has sold out but will be available again soon.

The inventory will change seasonally, and new items are being added regularly. The newest item is a Christmas ornament featuring the old courthouse. It is available at a reduced rate through the end of the Morganton Festival Saturday, Sept. 10, and at its regular price after that date.

The gift shop has the same hours as the foundation, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Cash or credit/debit cards are accepted. For more information, contact HBF at 828-437-4104.