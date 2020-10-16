Organization opens holiday-themed store, needs volunteers

It is only October, but Burke United Christian Ministries is already getting into the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the ministry held a grand opening for a new Christmas store called “The Elves’ Workshop.” During the event, the ministry unveiled the store's unique mix of crafts, home decor and family-oriented games and activities.

“We’re under elf surveillance,” said Terre Colabella, the store’s manager. “There are elves hidden throughout the store, and the kids have to find where all of them are.”

In addition to the home decor products, the store features free family Christmas portraits, an opportunity for children to write a letter to Santa and free coloring books and crayons for them to take home.

“We want to incorporate the five senses,” Colabella said. “We have a Christmas smell going throughout the store and Christmas music playing. The only thing left is touch, which we can’t do that right now, but we want to touch their hearts.”

Volunteer effort