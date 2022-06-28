Organization partners with theatre company for double feature

The Historic Burke Foundation will host a theatre company with local ties for a special presentation.

The organization has invited actors Kim and Ken Kay of Kay-Squared Productions to present two plays on stage at the historic Burke County courthouse at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton.

The Kays have been married for 32 years and have worked together on numerous productions in theatre and film. They founded Kay-Squared Productions in 2014 in Jupiter, Florida. Since Kim is a Drexel native, the couple has a strong connection to Burke County.

“We reached out to the Historic Burke Foundation board about a year ago, and they graciously invited us to meet with them and submit a proposal,” Ken said. “The folks with HBF have been real partners with us and super nice to boot. We’re really pleased and grateful to have this opportunity.”

Kim will perform the one-woman play that she wrote called, “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain,” at 7 p.m. July 12, 13 and 14.

The play illustrates the life of Burke County resident Frankie Silver. Silver was one of the first women hanged in North Carolina after she was convicted of killing her husband, Charlie Silver, with an axe and dismembering his body on Dec. 22, 1831, according to previous News Herald articles. Many today believe that Frankie acted in self-defense during a violent argument with Charlie that preceded his murder. She was hanged on July 12, 1833.

Kim, a graduate of Appalachian State University, debuted the play at the courthouse in 2014, directed by Ken. Frankie’s legend continues to fascinate her.

“I have done more research that informs me of that time period -- what Burke County and Morganton was like in 1831,” Kim said. “I have located and chatted with some of Frankie's family, heard their voices a bit. I am still haunted by this story, and the circumstances which led to Charlie's murder and Frankie's death. The wheels of justice moved so slowly for her. In my mind, she must have heard the present courthouse being built. You stand on the stage in this hallowed hall and it connects all of us to our history.”

Themes in the story, such as intolerance, domestic abuse and human rights, are social issues people still grapple with today.

“Voices of minorities not given a voice rings too true in our present society,” Kim said. “When Frankie's daddy said, ‘Die with it in ya, Frankie,’ at the gallows, she was silenced, in many ways as women and people of color are.”

Ken will take the stage in his one-person production of “The Things They Carried” at 7 p.m. July 20, 21 and 23.

The play is a staged adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s award-winning literary classic about a company of soldiers in Vietnam, according to the press release.

“I play a dozen different characters in ‘The Things They Carried,’” Ken said. “First, there is Tim, who is based on the real Tim O’Brien. He is the main character of the play. The other characters are members of his infantry platoon, but there is also Tim’s father, his daughter and an old man named Elroy who helps Tim during a real crisis of conscience. Finding the distinct voices and physical characteristics of each of these people has been part of the challenge, but also a lot of fun. It’s what gives the play its real punch.”

Ken served with the US Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War era.

“I wasn’t sent to Nam -- the Navy had other plans for me -- but many of the guys I served with did go, and some did not survive,” Ken said. “Their stories and experiences still resonate with me today.”

Though the play, like “Silver Shadows,” is historical in nature, Ken noted how it also highlights themes relevant today.

“I discovered in an earlier production how much this conflict still affects the families and friends of veterans to this day,” Ken said. “As a widow of one Vietnam vet wrote to me, ‘We left the theater changed, with bigger, more vulnerable hearts, and with an undeniable pride in the sheer bravery of people who survived the most intolerable circumstances and compassion for their humanity.’ As an actor, you can’t ask for any more than that -- that connection is priceless.”

“The Things They Carried” is performed by special arrangement with Susan Schulman Literary Agency in New York City, New York.

The Kays are looking forward to performing at the old courthouse again.

“The old courtroom space is just perfect for the kind of plays we will be doing there,” Ken said. “It’s small and intimate. And it’s a great space for the audience - there are no bad seats! Plus, the courthouse has a very long and colorful history as a place where a lot of ‘legal drama’ took place. I feel like we’re just following in that tradition.”

Tickets for “Silver Shadows” and “The Things They Carried” are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans and students and $15 for HBF members. Tickets may be purchased from HFB by contacting 828-437-4104 or visiting the historic Burke County courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People also may purchase tickets online at historicburke.org or at the door the day of any given show. Seating is general admission for both plays.

“These stories are your stories,” Ken said. “Frankie Silver was a real person who lived and died right here. Her legacy and the remaining mysteries surrounding her fate is the stuff of legend – and great theatre. Likewise, Vietnam and the lasting effects that conflict has had on our country continue to impact us today. ‘The Things They Carried’ offers some understanding of that time and maybe a bit of closure for those who lost someone important to them.

“And, of course, buying tickets for either play will help support the Historic Burke Foundation and all the important work they do. So, go see a show and help keep your history alive.”

For information on the productions or sponsorship opportunities, contact Debbie Bradley at 828-437-4104.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.