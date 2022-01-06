 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organization partners with thrift stores for service project
0 Comments
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Organization partners with thrift stores for service project

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NH logo

COLFAX – Every year Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, give back together through the “Good Turn for Goodwill” service project.

This service project, now in its 20th year, has local Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allow people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.

“The Girl Scouts consistently demonstrate what it means to be community-minded through this annual partnership,” said Jaymie Eichorn, chief marketing officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “Good Turn brings four nonprofit organizations together for a shared mission that helps thousands of people find hope and opportunity through the power of work.”

The project runs through the month of October, and in October 2021, 1,771 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated more than 4,000 bags of items.

For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in your local area, contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148, or visit girlscoutsp2p.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert