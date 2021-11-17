Organization plans grand opening for park

“Still in the planning stages are a dog park and fishing pier with kayak launch due to be completed in the spring,” Heile said. “Visitors may want to plan to stay the entire afternoon to explore as many of the 300 acres as they can.”

Since closing on the property, Friends of the Valdese Rec volunteers logged more than 3,000 hours as they built, maintained and mapped trails on the property. To help people become more comfortable exploring the acreage, FVR hosts group hikes, picnics and crafts in the park. Another promotional tool has been the use of wildlife cameras at the park to show the variety of animals protected with the land being under a conservation easement. The efforts have paid off when during the early stages of the pandemic, 150 people per day visited the forested property.

Construction, like the land acquisition, is being funded by grants totaling $550,000 and community donations totaling $520,000. Moore appropriated $51,000 of funds from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the park as well. Local granting agencies have assisted in the park, with the Community Foundation of Burke County providing funding for benches along the greenway, and the Mull Foundation assisting with the dog park.

Heile expects the park will only grow in popularity with the new amenities.

“Valdese Lakeside Park is an incredible asset for our community,” Heile said. “For the past three years, folks from across the county and the region have been enjoying the property as-is. However, with the addition of the parking lot, restrooms and ADA compliant greenway, I am excited for those who are not as adventurous to start taking advantage of the park. Small town initiative and energy made this park possible for generations to come.”