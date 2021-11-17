Organization plans grand opening for park

VALDESE — As construction of key amenities at Valdese Lakeside Park is wrapping up, the Friends of the Valdese Rec invites the community to come out and see the results of their hard work and the efforts of the many volunteers.
The organization will host a grand opening celebration at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE in Valdese. Speakers will include NC Rep. Tim Moore, speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives; Valdese Mayor Chip Black; Chris Rice, president of Kellex Seating; and Doug Knight, director of Valdese Parks and Recreation. Beth Heile, president of the FVR, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The ribbon will be cut at 2 p.m., allowing visitors to explore the facilities scheduled to be completed by the time of the event, including 4,000 linear feet of greenway, parking lot, restrooms and the wildlife viewing platform at Meditation Point. Friends of the Valdese Rec will take interested attendees on guided hikes to these areas.
Light refreshments will be served at the celebration.
The driving force in the formation of Friends of the Valdese Rec in 2015 was to help the town of Valdese acquire 300 acres on Lake Rhodhiss for a passive park. That effort was realized in 2018 when the property closed with $1 million in state grants and a combined $365,000 from the Rostan Family Foundation and Kellex Seating. Additional pledges from the community showed granting agencies the grassroots desire for the park.
“Still in the planning stages are a dog park and fishing pier with kayak launch due to be completed in the spring,” Heile said. “Visitors may want to plan to stay the entire afternoon to explore as many of the 300 acres as they can.”
Since closing on the property, Friends of the Valdese Rec volunteers logged more than 3,000 hours as they built, maintained and mapped trails on the property. To help people become more comfortable exploring the acreage, FVR hosts group hikes, picnics and crafts in the park. Another promotional tool has been the use of wildlife cameras at the park to show the variety of animals protected with the land being under a conservation easement. The efforts have paid off when during the early stages of the pandemic, 150 people per day visited the forested property.
Construction, like the land acquisition, is being funded by grants totaling $550,000 and community donations totaling $520,000. Moore appropriated $51,000 of funds from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the park as well. Local granting agencies have assisted in the park, with the Community Foundation of Burke County providing funding for benches along the greenway, and the Mull Foundation assisting with the dog park.
Heile expects the park will only grow in popularity with the new amenities.
“Valdese Lakeside Park is an incredible asset for our community,” Heile said. “For the past three years, folks from across the county and the region have been enjoying the property as-is. However, with the addition of the parking lot, restrooms and ADA compliant greenway, I am excited for those who are not as adventurous to start taking advantage of the park. Small town initiative and energy made this park possible for generations to come.”