Organization prepares for annual gift distribution

The Christmas Cheer team is getting ready for another year of making sure every child in Burke County has a present to open this Christmas.

The organization has dedicated itself to providing Christmas presents to children in need from birth to age 17 in Burke County each year for more than 90 years, according to a previous News Herald article. Parents who cannot otherwise provide presents for their children are invited to the annual Christmas Cheer distribution, taking place Dec. 7-8 on the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton.

Parents will receive a $20 gift certificate for each child, according to a flyer on the event. Christmas Cheer will still give out bicycles, but only one bicycle will be given per family. A child who receives a bicycle will not be able to receive a gift certificate. The Men’s Club of Morganton is providing the bicycles, as it does each year.

In order to participate, parents must arrive at the Rec Center during their designated time, which is determined by the first letter of their last name. To enforce social distancing, only a small number of people will be allowed in the Rec Center at one time, so people who attend should dress warmly, as they will be required to wait outside until it is their turn to enter the building. Everyone will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer that will be provided at the door.

“We ask that only one member of the family come, and please don’t bring your children,” said Betty McCurry, Christmas Cheer treasurer.

In order to receive gift certificates, parents will be required to show a photo ID of themselves and some form of ID for each of their children, such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or insurance card.

The distribution times are as follows:

Last name beginning with S, T: Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 8-10 a.m.

Last name beginning with U, V, W, X, Y, Z: Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Last name beginning with A, B: Wednesday, Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m.

Last name beginning with C, D, E: Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2-4 p.m.

Last name beginning with F, G, H: Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8-10 a.m.

Last name beginning with I, J, K, L: Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon

Last name beginning with M, N: Thursday, Dec. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.

Last name beginning with O, P, Q, R: Thursday, Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m.

“We have a lot of people who come for the first time and they’re embarrassed, but we don’t want them to be,” McCurry said in a previous interview. “We want them to come and feel welcomed, loved and supported. We want to celebrate the gift of the Christ child in this season of giving. We want to share the love of God and the hope and joy of the holiday season to all of those families who are struggling to provide for their families at Christmas.”

Those interested in supporting Christmas Cheer may mail monetary donations year-round to P.O. Box 3745, Morganton, NC, 28655. In addition, The Men’s Club of Morganton accepts donations year-round for its Bikes 4 Kids program, which supplies new children’s bicycles to Christmas Cheer. A $60 donation will cover the cost of one bicycle. To donate, send a check payable to The Men’s Club of Morganton to P.O. Box 3825, Morganton NC 28680. Donations also can be made online at morgantonmensclub.org.