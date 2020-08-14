Organization provides grant for school food ministry

The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, has awarded a $1,000 grant to First United Methodist Church of Valdese to provide food supplements to students in need at schools served by its Backpack Feeding Ministry.
The ministry serves students in schools at all levels in Valdese, including Valdese Elementary School, Heritage Middle School and Draughn High School. FUMC Valdese has worked with Burke County Public Schools for years to assist students. Census data has shown that more than 30 percent of students in Valdese live in poverty.
“It is the purpose of this mission to do what we can to assist these students in need,” said church member Jim Sweezy. “Without grants like the one provided by BYOP, we could not meet our mission objectives.”
The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists is comprised of high school students who work to serve their community by providing funding to organizations that deliver services and goods to those in need. Youth serving youths and their community provides a forum for growth of future leaders to continue this kind of philanthropic work.
“BYOP and CFBC are to be commended for their continuing efforts in Burke County,” Sweezy said. “Because of the support of the BYOP, First United Methodist Church of Valdese will be better able to provide students in need with weekend nutritional supplements. We will identify students needing assistance during the week of Aug. 17 and begin distribution of meals the week of Aug. 24. Since students will be working at home, distribution will be facilitated by Burke County Public Schools as a part of their meal distribution efforts.”
