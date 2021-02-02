Organization provides history scholarship

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has endowed a new scholarship for students at Western Piedmont Community College.

The Quaker Meadows Chapter NSDAR Scholarship will provide one WPCC student $500 annually ($250 each semester) beginning fall semester of 2021. The scholarship will assist students with expenses while pursuing their academic goals at the college.

“The Quaker Meadows chapter members are very pleased to provide the opportunity for a student at WPCC to learn about the history of our great country,” said Donna AuBuchon, regent of the Quaker Meadows chapter.

The endowed scholarship to the WPCC Foundation includes a $2,000 grant from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund. The remaining $8,000 was donated by the Quaker Meadows Chapter Daughters. Additional donations to the scholarship may be made through the Western Piedmont Foundation at wpcc.edu/foundation/.

“We are very thankful for the donation of this endowed scholarship by the Quaker Meadows chapter,” said WPCC President Joel Welch. “This donation will be a tremendous help to our students as they strive to complete their educational goals.”