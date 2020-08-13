Organization provides voting information

The League of Women Voters Catawba Valley has developed and released a checklist called “Make a Voting Plan” that provides detail instructions on how to vote in Burke County this year.
The checklist allows voters to review the three different voting options available to them and the deadlines for each. The initial debut of this guide included emailing it to local organizations and civic groups to be forwarded to some 10,000-plus members.
People can view the “Make a Voting Plan” guide by visiting lwvcv.org for the counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Lincoln. The plan features the local election information specific for each county. This information is offered in both English and Spanish. There is also a section on the website with answers for frequently asked voting questions.
“With social distancing in place and many of the League’s normal avenues of voter outreach inaccessible, we looked for how we could educate voters,” said Deb McGivern, League president. “’Vote Safely, Vote Informed’ was our mission when we developed a fact sheet on voting options and their process, along with the various deadlines.”
She reminds voters to register to vote or to check their voter registration soon in order to avoid any last minute complications. She also encouraged people to fill out their 2020 census forms.
“With all the focus on voting, we don't want to forget the importance of completing your 2020 Census,” McGivern said. “Area funding and legislative representation depends on your response.”
The League of Women Voters is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education. The League of Women Voters is concerned about people voting. It neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.