Organization receives grant for pandemic relief

NEWTON – Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to providing critical crisis services in the community, has received a grant from Bank of America to support its housing and utility assistance programs in response to COVID-19.
ECCCM has provided critical services to anyone experiencing a crisis for more than 51 years, but the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns has make it even more difficult for people to make ends meet, which makes the ministry’s services more vital these days.
The $2,500 grant from Bank of America will be used to fund housing related needs of mortgage, rent and utility assistances.
“A community is only as strong as its weakest link,” said the Rev. Robert C. Silber, executive director of ECCCM. “With many experiencing the sudden loss of income, lost paychecks become that weak link. We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”
The grant is part of Bank of America's philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health crisis hasn’t created the gaps in our society – it’s widened them,” said Charles Bowman, market president for Bank of America - Charlotte. “We’re grateful for organizations like ECCCM that have a long history of serving residents in need and are responding to the increased challenges so many members of our community are facing in this moment.”
For more information about Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc., visit www.ecccm.org or contact 828-465-1702.
