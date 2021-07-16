Organization receives grant for security cameras

HICKORY — Safe Harbor, a faith-based nonprofit agency serving women in crisis, recently received grant support from the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment, a component of the N.C. Community Foundation.
The $3,000 grant will fund the cost of providing security cameras at the organization’s Greenleaf residential housing facility.
“Safe Harbor feels tremendously blessed that the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment Fund has provided funding to go toward providing security and safety for our ladies as they focus on life transformation,” Vicki Murray, executive director of Safe Harbor, said. “It’s not just one life that is being transformed, but entire families, for generations to come.”
Safe Harbor operates two main programs: the Whole Woman yearlong residential recovery program for women and the Greenleaf Transitional Housing program for women and children. The ministry also offers many services for women at the Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center. Safe Harbor offers life skills and discipleship classes, recovery services, support groups and Bible studies. It provides a day center for women and children experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless. In the evening, the Renewal Community Center is a venue for co-ed support groups and community events. Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse provides job training for program participants and raises funds to support the organization.
The N.C. Community Foundation, the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina, has made $116 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $222 million in assets, the foundation sustains 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The foundation also partners with affiliate organizations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of foundation’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
To learn more about Safe Harbor, visit safeharbornc.org.
To learn more about the N.C. Community Foundation, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.