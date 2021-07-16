Organization receives grant for security cameras

HICKORY — Safe Harbor, a faith-based nonprofit agency serving women in crisis, recently received grant support from the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment, a component of the N.C. Community Foundation.

The $3,000 grant will fund the cost of providing security cameras at the organization’s Greenleaf residential housing facility.

“Safe Harbor feels tremendously blessed that the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment Fund has provided funding to go toward providing security and safety for our ladies as they focus on life transformation,” Vicki Murray, executive director of Safe Harbor, said. “It’s not just one life that is being transformed, but entire families, for generations to come.”