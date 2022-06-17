Organization recognizes African American milestone with public celebration

The Burke County branch of the NAACP invites the community to celebrate an important event in American history.

The organization will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater at CoMMA in Morganton. The free event will feature educational experiences, entertainment, vendors, food and more.

Alicia Connelly, president of the local NAACP branch, shared the background of Juneteenth posted at history.com, to explain why the events surrounding the observance have great significance, especially to African Americans.

“The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on the first day of 1863, but the Civil War wasn’t over until the spring of 1865,” the history reads. “During the years between these dates, slaves were only freed in territory under Union Army control. Many slaveholders moved to Texas with their slaves, as Texas had no US Army presence. Troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, two months after the surrender at Appomattox, proclaiming publicly: ‘The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.’”

Even so, the history reports that many owners didn’t inform slaves of their freedom until after the fall harvest. The 14th Amendment abolishing slavery was adopted later that year.

“In 1886, Jubilee Day or Juneteenth, short for June 19, was celebrated with barbeques, music and prayer by the Freedman’s Association of Texas, and is the longest African American holiday in the US, having spread as freed slaves left Texas for other parts of the US,” the history reads. “It was adopted as an official holiday in Texas in 1979 and all of the US in 2021.”

Connelly said last year’s Juneteenth celebration in Morganton drew about 200 people.

“The community comments were incredibly positive,” she said. “Those that attended enjoyed the festivities, food, fun and interactions with others.”

The city of Morganton once again recognized Juneteenth with an official proclamation during the city council meeting June 6.

“The Proclamation will be read at the festival by Ronnie Thompson, our mayor,” Connelly said.

Saturday’s celebration will feature a variety of live entertainers, including:

10:30 a.m.—The Beam Crew of Willow Tree AME Church

: This group of six youth who attend Oak Hill Elementary School and Table Rock Middle School have been dancing for two years. The Beam Crew love dancing and praising the Lord and feel it is a part of their ministry. They are members of Willow Tree AME Church, sing in the Willow Tree Youth Choir and are members of the Young People’s Department.

11 a.m. –

Caitlyn Promise Cuthbertson

of the choral arts department Freedom High School

1:45 p.m. –

Robert Pearson

, drummer

2 p.m.—

Krischian Brown

of the choral arts department at Freedom High School and songwriter

2:30 p.m. –

YRN R&B Band

of Gastonia: YRN is a collective of amazing and talented musicians that started out at an early age. YRN promises leave Juneteenth attendees feeling the groove and enjoying themselves.

DJ Bruce Hawkins Jr. will play music throughout the day. There will be a break in the entertainment at noon to observe the “Bells of Freedom.”

“A moment of silence will be observed to commemorate Juneteenth,” Connelly said. “Churches throughout the county will ring bells 19 times in honor of Juneteenth.”

A panel discussion called “Critical Race Theory: What It Is and What It Is Not,” will take place at the event at 12:30 p.m. Panelists will include members of the community, clergy and law enforcement.

“Last year at the Juneteenth celebration, a panel discussion aired different viewpoints of Morganton citizens toward racial tensions and relationships,” Connelly said. “Panelists pointed to the improvements from past decades and engaged in lively discussions of current problems in many areas, including decisions and attitudes by law enforcement, local government, public education and health care. We still have work to do to provide safety and equality to all of our citizens.”

This year’s panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Leslie McKesson, a retired community college educator and academic dean. She serves as equity specialist for The Industrial Commons in Morganton and as an adjunct instructor of leadership and education studies at Appalachian State University and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

A children’s activity booth at the event will provide fun for kids. Many local organizations will have informational booths set up, including AARP Burke County Chapter No. 3262, the Burke County Health Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

A “Merchandise Marketplace” will include the following vendors:

It’s a Small World Cards and Gifts

T& J Savage Beauty

Missus by Design

All Things Embroidered

A variety of food will be available for purchase at the celebration, including barbecue ribs, smoked brisket, sausages, turkey legs, deep fried baby back ribs, mac and cheese, green beans, tuna wraps, banana pudding, cakes, chocolate covered strawberries, flavored popcorn and more.

The Burke County NAACP will accept donations of nonperishable food items, such as cheese crackers, small chip bags, granola bars and water, which the organization will take to the Charles A. George VA Medical Center in Asheville in memory of Gale Jones.

“These items are placed in the oncology and other departments for the patients during appointments at the hospital,” Connelly said.

Jones was a former vice president of the local NAACP branch, former vice chair of the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission, and was the first woman to serve as the North Carolina state president of the American Legion Auxiliary, according to her obituary.

The Juneteenth Celebration is sponsored in part by the city of Morganton and its Human Relations Commission, the Burke Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Connelly invited everyone to come to the event and celebrate this special holiday.

“This festival is an excellent way to remember our history and celebrate the diversity and richness of our community,” she said.

