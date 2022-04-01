Organization recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provides consolidated care and a source of comfort, information and a solution. Advocacy centers bring law enforcement, medical care, therapy and social services together under one roof, sparing children the continued trauma of sharing their stories multiple times.

April 1 marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month when the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) joins a national effort to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect, and prevention efforts. The Burke CAC aims to communicate the importance of arming families with knowledge.

Child abuse is endemic, and during times of crisis, we know that families are under great stress. That pressure can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment. Navigating the impacts of COVID-19 such as loss of employment, loss of income, complicated new schooling and child care arrangements and food insecurity can overload parents and caregivers. The proven programs, outreach and strategies provided by the CAC help strengthen families resulting in better care for their children.

“April is a reminder that this critical work of protecting children is not only our responsibility but one that is shared by our entire community,” said Beth Bruder Dagenhart, Children’s Advocacy Center program director for Southmountain Children and Family Services. “When you see the pinwheels and blue ribbons, the traditional symbols of child abuse prevention and awareness, remember that everyone has a role to play in keeping kids safe.”

“Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” said Chris Jernigan, Southmountain Children and Family Services executive director. “In reality, we all benefit when we work together to reduce the stress placed on families.”

Throughout the month, the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center will use pinwheels, the national symbol of child abuse prevention, as a physical reminder of the happy childhood every child deserves.

The month-long outreach effort kicks off April 1, with Wear Blue Day. This national day of support lets others know that you support strong families and positive childhood experiences. Participants are encouraged to submit photos on Wear Blue Day at www.facebook.com/burkecac.

Southmountain Children and Family Services helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors, and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving sixteen counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson, and Yancey. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.