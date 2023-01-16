 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of Morganton

Organization seeking nominations for annual award

Molly Hemstreet Rotary DPOY pic 1.jpg

Molly Hemstreet, left, is pictured with Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson after being named the 2020 Distinguished Person of the Year by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

 Tammie Gercken, The News Herald

The Rotary Club of Morganton is asking for the community’s help again to find its “Distinguished Person of the Year” for 2022.

The club will accept nominations for the award through Friday, Feb. 10. Nominees must be citizens of Burke County, at least 18 years old and of “impeccable character” who have made a significant positive impact on the community. They cannot be previous recipients of the award.

"Morganton has always been a community made up of compassionate, generous people, devoted to making the place we live in better,” said Kathy Smith, club president. “However, some distinguish themselves by putting ‘service to others above self,’ and they should be recognized for their exceptional acts. Since 1948, that has been the purpose of Rotary’s Distinguished Person of the Year award.”

Watch as Molly Hemstreet is named the 2020 Distinguished Person of the Year by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

A website honoring previous recipients, morgantonrotary.org/person-of-the-year, elaborates on what the award stands for.

“Each year, the Rotary Club of Morganton singles out one person who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community,” club officials wrote on the site. “It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved only for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the reach of the average citizen, exemplifying ‘Service Above Self’ (the Rotary motto).”

The tradition of the award goes back to 1948, started by former president J.D. Fitz, who received it in 1972.

“Each recipient has been welcomed into an exclusive fellowship of men and women whose deeds and vision have helped enhance the quality of life in this community for more than 70 years,” club officials said.

The former “Man of the Year” award was changed in 2016 to the “Distinguished Person of the Year” to allow for women to be nominated. Whoever receives the award will be honored at a special Distinguished Person of the Year banquet.

Those wishing to nominate someone should send a letter that includes the nominee’s name and information about his/her background, especially details about achievements that have improved the lives of area residents that would qualify the person to receive the award.

Letters should be sent to Deborah Jones, Secretary, Rotary Club of Morganton, PO Box 294, Morganton, NC, 28680. Nominations also can be emailed to deborah5357@att.net.

