Organization seeking public comment on poultry operations

ASHEVILLE -- Clean Water for North Carolina gathers research on the social, environmental and health impacts of North Carolina’s poultry industry. The organization is interested in hearing from communities directly affected by the state’s poultry farms and processing plants.
Shelby Cline, environmental justice organizer and researcher for Clean Water for North Carolina, said the organization is concerned about the negative environmental impact they see the poultry industry making on the landscape.
“In North Carolina, the number of poultry farms has dramatically increased since the 1997 state moratorium on new hog farms,” Cline said. “Poultry operations often house hundreds of thousands of birds, are built close to schools and churches and found in areas with existing pollution. For these communities, new poultry farms only add to concerns for people’s health, property values and quality of life. The waste produced by these mega-farms can be overwhelming, leading to water contamination from runoff, decreased air quality and an increase in pests, like flies and rodents.”
She also shared her concerns about poultry processing plants.
“Major poultry companies contract with farmers to raise their birds, and these growers often face uncertainty around their income as they compete with other contractors for better pay based on the supposed quality of their flocks. This tournament system has been scrutinized for its legitimacy and fairness, with some growers falling into debt to keep up with the demands of their contracting companies. Similar struggles exist for processing plant employees, many of whom are vulnerable to exploitation due to language barriers or citizenship status. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these workers have had to decide between their personal health and safety or a paycheck, making a difficult job even harder.”
Clean Water NC said it goals are to not only “help inform communities about the social, health, and environmental problems associated with poultry production, but also to build a support network for people who have concerns.”
“We hope to hear from folks who understand these issues firsthand,” Cline said. “We want to listen first, then ask if and how we might help these community members achieve what they see as important goals for improving the conditions they are experiencing. If you are a neighbor of one of these operations, a poultry farmer or plant employee, your personal experiences would help shed light on this issue and encourage others to come together to demand protective policies and better conditions for all who live near and work for this industry.”
People interested in sharing their experiences may do so by contacting shelby@cwfnc.org or amanda@cwfnc.org or 828-252-1291. Cline said confidential submissions are welcome.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.