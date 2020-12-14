Organization seeking public comment on poultry operations

ASHEVILLE -- Clean Water for North Carolina gathers research on the social, environmental and health impacts of North Carolina’s poultry industry. The organization is interested in hearing from communities directly affected by the state’s poultry farms and processing plants.

Shelby Cline, environmental justice organizer and researcher for Clean Water for North Carolina, said the organization is concerned about the negative environmental impact they see the poultry industry making on the landscape.

“In North Carolina, the number of poultry farms has dramatically increased since the 1997 state moratorium on new hog farms,” Cline said. “Poultry operations often house hundreds of thousands of birds, are built close to schools and churches and found in areas with existing pollution. For these communities, new poultry farms only add to concerns for people’s health, property values and quality of life. The waste produced by these mega-farms can be overwhelming, leading to water contamination from runoff, decreased air quality and an increase in pests, like flies and rodents.”

She also shared her concerns about poultry processing plants.