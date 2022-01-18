Organization seeking volunteers to help at-risk children

A local organization is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of at-risk children.
The Conflict Resolution Center, a nonprofit agency serving citizens of Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, needs student and adult volunteers to serve in its Restorative Justice Program’s Restorative Community-Building Circles.
Cathy Starnes, executive director of the CRC, shared the organization’s mission statement to explain how it serves the community.
“The Conflict Resolution Center exists to provide community access to affordable dispute resolution services,” Starnes said. “Through training, mediation and education, the Conflict Resolution Center strives to transform conflict into opportunities for peace and human development for youth, adults, business, schools, private organizations and governmental agencies.”
Through its Restorative Community-Building Circles, the CRC’s Restorative Justice Program helps children exhibiting various behavioral issues, such as vandalism, disorderly conduct or fighting.
“The Circle is a restorative justice modeled-process that addresses who was harmed, who caused the harm and how we can repair the harm,” according to information provided by the organization. “We work with juveniles from 11-17 years old that have caused harm in their community and hold them accountable for their actions by addressing the root cause of their behavior.”
Chris White, Restorative Practices coordinator, said the organization receives referrals from Burke County Public Schools and Juvenile Justice (a division of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety).
“Typically, that referral (from BCPS) is in lieu of a charge and keeps kids out of the Juvenile Justice system,” White said. “Generally, those are kids that don’t usually display really bad behavior, but maybe they had a bad day or felt bullied — it could be a number of things. With Juvenile Justice referrals, typically those kids are already charged, but not always. Sometimes they are deferred for prosecution into our program, and other times I get kids that are in the middle of a probationary period. I work with the whole gamut — kids that have kind of started acting out and kids that have been doing so for a number of years.
“Unfortunately, the majority of the kids I serve live in poverty as well. That’s one of the driving factors for behavior.”
Regardless of the reasons for referral, the organization approaches the students with understanding and support.
“Instead of taking these kids and punishing them for getting in trouble, we try to support them and figure out the root of the problem — what’s going on at home, who do you have conflict with at school — and kind of address those head on,” White said.
They meet with students in sessions called Restorative Circle Conferences. Sessions are normally 1-3 hours in length in the late-afternoon/early-evening on a weeknight.
“We literally sit in a circle and have a conversation,” White said. “It’s more than just myself there as the facilitator — it’s youth and parents or grandparents or their guardians. We have peer volunteers, local kids who are trained in restorative justice practices, and they bring a unique perspective, because they understand more what’s going on in school today.”
White provides training to the peer volunteers and welcomes any student who would like to get involved.
He noted how adult volunteers’ input is an important part of the process as well.
“(Adult) volunteers are essential, because they come up with good ideas,” White said. “They have more wisdom and they’ve had to deal with conflict their whole lives. They can offer great solutions and make good suggestions to these kids.”
Information provided by CRC elaborated this point.
“Volunteers should have interest in applying restorative justice/practices with youth that have offended at school or in the community,” the statement reads. “Volunteers offer advice on how to deal with conflict and how to repair harm. Instead of labeling children as ‘bad kids,’ we offer means of support to change their behavior. Volunteers are an integral part of the Circle Conference. We conduct Circles outdoors at parks, weather permitting, or at Freedom High School, providing a friendly and safe environment.”
According to the CRC, volunteers must:
Complete an adult volunteer application, provided by CRC
Submit to a criminal records check and have no criminal charges pending
Provide three letters of reference (ie., employer, pastor, business leader or friend)
Be responsible, reliable and able to abide by a confidentiality agreement
Provide their own transportation to an initial screening interview, training and any Circle session they attend
Volunteer commitment is for an initial screening interview and training in Hildebran and a monthly Circle session in Room 37 at Freedom High School or a Burke County park, including summer months on a rotating basis (or virtual depending on COVID-19 restrictions).
Circle training is a one-time commitment of 1.5 hours and is taught at the CRC office in Hildebran.
White said the training consists of a “mock circle,” which presents situations from previous cases.
“Then we have other activities and games that teach people how to be reflective, ask open-ended questions and empathize with others who are different from them,” White said. “There are a whole host of things we go over, (including) confidentiality. Confidentiality and accountability are the two biggest things we stress with the program.”
The sessions are not open to the public, due to confidentiality issues. White said those interested in volunteering can contact him to make an appointment to observe a circle in action to see if it’s something they’d like to do, but they have to sign a confidentiality agreement beforehand and not be associated with the participants in any way.
The center would love to have volunteer commitments of six to eight times per year for at least one full year, but all volunteers are welcome to participate for any amount of time they are willing to help, the organization said.
“Basically, we are looking for people that are civic-oriented, want to give back to their community and really want to see an opportunity for these kids,” White said.
For more information on the program, contact White at 336-340-2456 or crccwhite@gmail.com, or visit theconflictresolutioncenter.org.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.