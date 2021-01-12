Organization seeks funding for retreat center for child abuse survivors

“My motives and inspirations for Art 4 a Purpose have all been God driven,” Lajzer said. “One day, I woke up and was divinely inspired to buy some land in the South Mountain area. I knew it was meant for great things. I knew it would make a great healing retreat center.”

She said the 5-acre property is located on the back side of South Mountains State Park, next to South Mountain Baptist Camp.

She envisions child abuse survivors using the center to assist in their recovery.

“People who come to the retreat center will be surrounded by nature and wildlife, putting them at ease,” Lajzer said. “There are several prayer gardens on the land for journaling and introspection and quiet time. Participants will be exposed to several modalities of the arts and work in mini-workshops, where they will have the opportunity to use their chosen modality to express their grief. Grieving is the first part of healing. We will be able to create community art pieces and provide art studio time to those in need. All of the arts will take on a huge role in this endeavor.”

She plans to have mental health and other professionals onsite to work with visitors.