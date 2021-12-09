Organization seeks votes in gingerbread house competition

Burke United Christian Ministries is asking local residents to place their votes in its inaugural gingerbread house competition. The competition is designed to raise funds for the ministry, which provides food, clothing and financial assistance to people in need. Cost to vote is either $1 or two non-perishable food items. People may vote online by visiting bucm.net/gingerbread-house-voting, where photos of the completed houses are posted. Alternatively, they may visit the Elves’ Christmas store at BUCM at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton and see the gingerbread houses in person. Visitors are welcome to stay and shop a wide variety of Christmas decorations and supplies, which also funds the ministry. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Voting for the competition will end Wednesday, Dec. 15, and BUCM will announce the winners Saturday, Dec. 18.