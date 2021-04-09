Organization set to break ground on affordable housing

Open Hearts already has a caseworker in place through a partnership with Blue Ridge Community Action. Peyton Johnson will split her time evenly between Blue Ridge and Open Hearts Place.

“This is really an advantage for us,” Russ said. “She is already working with families through Blue Ridge that would qualify for our program.”

During their time at Open Hearts Place, residents will set their own goals, and Johnson will connect them with various local services that can help them succeed. Russ said that they plan to use existing local agencies to provide services rather than create new programs.

“We learned long ago with the bakery that we can’t be everything to everyone,” she said. “There is a lot of stuff going on in this county to help people if you just know about it.”

The idea for Open Hearts Place was birthed out of the ministry of Open Hearts Bakery, a nonprofit started by St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Morganton. One of the ministry’s key components has been its employment program, which employs several part-time bakers, helping them develop job skills and transition to permanent employment. Russ explained that this program has opened her eyes to the complex web of challenges keeping individuals and families from escaping poverty.