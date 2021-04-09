Organization set to break ground on affordable housing

A local faith-based nonprofit plans to break ground next week on a project designed to address Burke County’s affordable housing shortage.
Open Hearts Place will begin construction on three small homes on Hudson Street on April 12. When complete, the homes will house families with financial or employment challenges working to progress toward financial stability and home ownership.
“There are a lot of people doing everything they’re supposed to do to get ahead,” said Madelyn Russ, executive director of Open Hearts Place. “In some cases, both of them are working, but they can’t get there because their rent is so high.”
With these new constructions, Open Hearts Place intends to address this problem, one family at a time. According to Russ, families admitted into Open Hearts Place must be low-income families with minor children in the home and at least one adult family member employed full time.
“This is considered intermediate housing,” Russ said. “This isn’t to address homelessness. It’s intended for the family who is doing everything right, but with the housing shortage and high rent, they just can’t catch up enough to move toward homeownership.”
Each family admitted into the program will occupy a home for up to three years, she said. The rent will be income-based, with each family paying no more than 30% of their income toward rent. A case manager will be assigned to each family to work with them to set goals to work toward financial stability. At the end of the program, families will be refunded 25% of their rent to help them purchase their first home.
Open Hearts already has a caseworker in place through a partnership with Blue Ridge Community Action. Peyton Johnson will split her time evenly between Blue Ridge and Open Hearts Place.
“This is really an advantage for us,” Russ said. “She is already working with families through Blue Ridge that would qualify for our program.”
During their time at Open Hearts Place, residents will set their own goals, and Johnson will connect them with various local services that can help them succeed. Russ said that they plan to use existing local agencies to provide services rather than create new programs.
“We learned long ago with the bakery that we can’t be everything to everyone,” she said. “There is a lot of stuff going on in this county to help people if you just know about it.”
The idea for Open Hearts Place was birthed out of the ministry of Open Hearts Bakery, a nonprofit started by St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Morganton. One of the ministry’s key components has been its employment program, which employs several part-time bakers, helping them develop job skills and transition to permanent employment. Russ explained that this program has opened her eyes to the complex web of challenges keeping individuals and families from escaping poverty.
“Working with economically challenged people has made us better in tune with some of the needs of people in Burke County,” she said. “We all know that owning your own home is a big step toward stability, but many people can’t get there because rent payments are taking up so much of their income.”
After attending the Burke County Housing Summit in 2017, Russ and the other volunteers at Open Hearts become convinced that providing affordable housing is a critical step in helping people achieve financial stability, especially for families with minor children in the home.
“It has been proven that children who have safer, more stable housing tend to do better,” she said.
She believes Open Hearts Place will only be successful if it is a cooperative effort throughout the community. Local grants, foundations, churches and community members already have played an instrumental role in bringing this dream to life, donating more than $150,000 of the $440,000 raised to date. In addition to money, St. Matthews donated the land on which the houses will be built.
In addition to the local support, a grant from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments has filled in the gaps, allowing Open Hearts Place to be debt-free by the time the homes open.
For Russ, the ultimate vision of Open Hearts is more than just low-rent housing. She hopes to provide mentorship and support for people working to provide a more stable life for themselves and their children.
“Three houses are not going to solve this problem; we know that,” she said. “We want to be their support system to walk alongside them and help them reach their goals.”
Russ also hopes Open Hearts Place will provide a model that other churches and agencies can replicate throughout the community to help more families get on the path toward financial stability and housing security.
For information about Open Hearts Place or donate time, money or property to the ministry, call 828-430-0417 or visit openheartsplace.org.