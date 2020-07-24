Organization set to open grant cycle

DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, will kick off its fall 2020 grants cycle with virtual information sessions and office hours that will highlight the foundation’s two upcoming grant opportunities that support ambitious, growth-oriented companies. They are:
» NC IDEA MICRO awards small, project-based grants up to $10,000 to young companies looking to validate and advance their idea.
» NC IDEA SEED offers early stage companies the critical funding they need to scale faster. The $50,000 grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept -- even if they are not yet profitable.
Interested applicants can attend any of the following virtual information sessions to learn more about NC IDEA’s grant opportunities and gain insight on how to write a competitive application:
» Wednesday, July 29 at 3 p.m.: Info session via webinar
» Tuesday, Aug. 4: Winston-Salem virtual info session at Tech Slam’N Eggs
» Wednesday, Aug. 5: Wilmington virtual info session at 1 Million Cups
Participants will learn more on how to apply, what NC IDEA looks for in an application, and which opportunity may be most appropriate and beneficial for an applicant and company.
Additional virtual information sessions might be scheduled with other statewide partners.
In addition to information sessions, applicants also can schedule virtual office hours.
To register for any of the information sessions or sign up for virtual office hours, visit www.ncidea.org/fall-2020.
NC IDEA MICRO and NC IDEA SEED grant applications open Aug. 3 and close at 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
