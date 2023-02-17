The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has announced significant progress toward the purchase and permanent protection of a 332-acre parcel of land in Blowing Rock that contains the headwaters of the Johns River and is part of an iconic view seen from The Blowing Rock attraction, U.S. 321 and other locations within the town limits of Blowing Rock.

The property is positioned on the Blue Ridge escarpment, partially located in both the Blowing Rock and Globe communities of Caldwell County and is part of the viewshed corridor of the immediate sweeping and magnificent mountainous panorama. The Johns River, a major tributary of the Catawba River, begins on the property, and the land harbors a number of significant natural communities and threatened plant and animal species documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program.

Leveraging its experience and national reputation for successfully protecting high-value conservation projects, Foothills Conservancy has raised more than $3,200,000 for the permanent protection of this land. The land trust has received substantial grant funding for this project from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Ecosystem Enhancement Grant program, and a recently awarded $200,000 grant from the Glass Foundation. Thanks to this grant funding, and combined with considerable support from several private donors, Foothills Conservancy is now only $750,000 shy of reaching its overall fundraising goal of $4 million.

Upon the completion of the acquisition and permanent protection of the property with a conservation easement that will be held by the state of North Carolina, Foothills Conservancy will begin the process of designing a public use trail along the upper elevation section of the property.

The conservancy will host a public information reception from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum at 159 Chestnut St. in Blowing Rock so community members can learn more about this conservation project. Remarks will begin at 5 p.m. Those who would like to attend should RSVP by Wednesday, March 1, by contacting Meg Gaito at mgaito@foothillsconservancy.org or by completing a form at foothillsconservancy.org/blowingrock. A virtual option will be available for the remarks portion of the event – a link will be made available for those who RSVP.