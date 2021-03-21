Organization stays busy during pandemic

Note: Run all mugshotsThe Historic Burke Foundation has begun its 30th year with an active, committed, 15-member board, including four officers, and an ambitious five-year strategic plan.
The mission of the Foundation is to promote knowledge of local culture and history through educational programming and historic site preservation. With offices in the historic Burke County courthouse, the Foundation owns and maintains three historic properties: the 1812 Capt. Charles McDowell House, Quaker Meadows Cemetery and Belvidere Cemetery.
The Foundation sponsors events and activities for children and adults throughout the year, including the popular annual Revolutionary War Days and the Holiday Tour of Homes. In addition, the Foundation maintains the Heritage Museum at the historic Burke County courthouse and provides guided tours of the courthouse and the Charles McDowell House.
Although the pandemic brought public events to a halt in 2020, the work of the Foundation continued. A grant allowed the organization to restore windows, some of which were original, at the Charles McDowell House. The front porch, steps and all external wooden trim were painted and small, needed restoration tasks were completed. Split-rail fencing was installed at each entrance to the property.
Burke County resident Mary Gordon donated a circa 1825 grand piano passed down through her husband’s family for the McDowell House parlor. She also donated an 1843 Gordon family Bible. Ken Robinson, an archaeologist from Winston-Salem, continued his archaeological survey of the log structure behind the McDowell House Visitors Center. Dr. Magen Rochner from the University of Louisville conducted a dendrochronology study to determine the age of the logs in the structure. The work is ongoing, but it has been determined that the logs are contemporary with the age of the McDowell House.
In October, members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association making their annual march to Kings Mountain met with Foundation board members; Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson; Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority; Michael Berley, project manager for the city of Morganton; and Anne Thompson, a freelance photographer who works with The News Herald. Even though a public, commemorative “Crossing of the Catawba” was not possible due to the pandemic, the annual marchers walked in the river behind Judge’s Riverside BBQ on the 241st anniversary of the 1780 crossing by the Overmountain Men and fired their muskets. They went on to the McDowell House, where videographers filmed Morganton resident Scott Coley, the 2020 Foundation president, as he made a presentation about 18th century weaponry. That video is now available on YouTube at http://binged.it/3rsupsn.
Videographers also filmed Morganton resident Becca Heacock making a first-person presentation about her fifth great-grandmother, Grace Greenlee McDowell, wife of Charles McDowell of the American Revolution and mother of the Charles McDowell, who lived out his adulthood in the 1812 house the Foundation preserves today. The video is being edited now and soon will be posted on YouTube.
Work began to digitize slides and photos owned by the Foundation, and that work will continue this year, along with archiving of artifacts, books and files.
The current “1780” exhibit at the historic Burke County courthouse was open to the public for some months before closing due to the pandemic. When the current work being done to transform the courthouse grounds is completed this summer, and when some of the restrictions on group sizes due to the pandemic are lessened, that exhibit again will be open for a brief period of time before the next exhibit opens. The Foundation is working with Tea Yang, program coordinator for Industrial Commons, to develop an exhibit to document the Hmong settlement in Burke County and to celebrate Hmong history and culture. The public will be invited to the opening of that exhibit, which will be on display for six months afterward.
The Historic Burke Foundation grew from the work of the Historical Buildings Committee of the Morganton Service League. That committee, led in 1978 by Mary Adair Phifer, was instrumental in soliciting support for the preservation of the historic Burke County courthouse.
Within a few years, the committee had increased in size and scope of work. The committee chartered Historic Burke Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization, in 1982. Barbara Cornwell Norvell was elected the organization’s first president.
Current officers for the organization are: Dr. Leslie McKesson, president; Jeff Thompson, vice president; Mark Causby, treasurer; and Beth Spahn, secretary. Other board members are Scott Coley, Terry Doyle, Becca Heacock, Susan Houck, Dr. Bryant Lindsey, Dr. Linda Lindsey, Steve McNally, Brian Mills, Ruth Roseboro, Cecelia Surratt and Peg Windmiller.