Organization stays busy during pandemic

The current “1780” exhibit at the historic Burke County courthouse was open to the public for some months before closing due to the pandemic. When the current work being done to transform the courthouse grounds is completed this summer, and when some of the restrictions on group sizes due to the pandemic are lessened, that exhibit again will be open for a brief period of time before the next exhibit opens. The Foundation is working with Tea Yang, program coordinator for Industrial Commons, to develop an exhibit to document the Hmong settlement in Burke County and to celebrate Hmong history and culture. The public will be invited to the opening of that exhibit, which will be on display for six months afterward.