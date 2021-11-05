Organization to accept gift box donations

HICKORY — More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22.

Each year, the organization invites people to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for children in need. The donated boxes are distributed globally by Samaritan’s Purse.

Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts, offering a curbside option.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

Individuals, families and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts by visiting samaritanspurse.org. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or zip code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.