Organization to hold drive-thru soup, bowl fundraiser

The Burke Arts Council has cancelled its popular October Oyster Outing due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has another tasty fundraiser planned to take its place.

“We know that the annual October Oyster Outing is a community favorite and we regret that due to the present circumstances, we cannot host the event this year,” said Deborah Jones, executive director of the Burke Arts Council. “It’s also our biggest fundraiser of the year. We wanted to come up with an event that would keep everyone safe, observing the state guidelines, but still enjoying some of the customary foods from the annual event.”

The BAC will present a “Souper Oyster Event” drive-thru fundraiser starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. People will have the opportunity to purchase three different kinds of soup: New England Clam Chowder, Brunswick Stew or Oyster Stew, as well as fresh cornbread. The soup and cornbread will be made by Phil Scarboro from Timberwoods restaurant. Prices for the soups range from $5-6 for a pint and $10-11 for a quart. Fresh homemade cookies from Sweet and Savory Delights Bakery also will be available for $2 for a package of three cookies.