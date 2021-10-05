Organization to hold drive-thru soup fundraiser

Participants can order and pay online at burkearts.org in advance and then pick up their orders the day of the fundraiser at Burke Arts Council. Jones said people also can drive up and order the day of the event.

BAC will once again partner with the Clay-Professional-Crafts students at Western Piedmont Community College and sell colorful stoneware bowls made by the students. The bowls will be available to purchase online at burkearts.org and at the event. They are slightly larger than a soup/cereal bowl, come in a variety of colors and cost $35 each.

Jones noted that the soups and stews will be served in paper to-go bowls, while the stoneware bowls will be sold separately.

She explained what the funds raised will be used for.

“Our priority right now is to get into our new home so we can do what we do best — host exhibitions and community events, provide art programs for children, and support the work of our artists, thus fulfilling our mission,” Jones said. “The proceeds will go toward the renovation costs of the building.”

She encouraged people to come out and get some delicious soup and support the Burke Arts Council.