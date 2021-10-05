Organization to hold drive-thru soup fundraiser

The Burke Arts Council’s popular October Oyster Outing fundraiser will once again sport a new name and format to help keep local residents safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
For the second year in a row, the “Souper Oyster Event” will provide tasty food in a drive-thru format starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the arts council facility at 506 S. Sterling St. in Morganton.
The annual fundraiser is the largest of the year for BAC.
“It looked earlier this year like we’d be able to hold the event on the (courthouse) square in all its glory as in past years,” said Deborah Jones, executive director of the Burke Arts Council. “We started the planning, but the pandemic had other plans. It’s a huge fundraiser for us, but out of respect for the community, our volunteers and staff, we decided to change course. The soup event last year was very successful, so thankfully, we had that to fall back on. It’ll be held on the usual third Saturday in October, the same day the Oyster Roast has been held for the last 18 years.”
The arts council will sell soups made by local restauranteur Phil Scarboro. Choices will include New England clam chowder, Brunswick stew and oyster stew. A new item this year will be shrimp cocktail. All soups will be served with fresh cornbread. Desserts will include goat cheese chocolate truffles made by Blue Ridge View Farm in Morganton. Jones said prices will be the same for most items as last year, which was $5-6 for a pint of soup and $10-11 for a quart.
Participants can order and pay online at burkearts.org in advance and then pick up their orders the day of the fundraiser at Burke Arts Council. Jones said people also can drive up and order the day of the event.
BAC will once again partner with the Clay-Professional-Crafts students at Western Piedmont Community College and sell colorful stoneware bowls made by the students. The bowls will be available to purchase online at burkearts.org and at the event. They are slightly larger than a soup/cereal bowl, come in a variety of colors and cost $35 each.
Jones noted that the soups and stews will be served in paper to-go bowls, while the stoneware bowls will be sold separately.
She explained what the funds raised will be used for.
“Our priority right now is to get into our new home so we can do what we do best — host exhibitions and community events, provide art programs for children, and support the work of our artists, thus fulfilling our mission,” Jones said. “The proceeds will go toward the renovation costs of the building.”
She encouraged people to come out and get some delicious soup and support the Burke Arts Council.
“The chowders will be delicious, the ordering process is easy and pickup is convenient,” Jones said. “And the funds raised will support a great cause — getting the arts council into their new home! People can visit facebook.com/octoberoysterouting for the menu, ordering and pickup options, volunteer opportunities, sponsor information, giveaways and more.”
People also can peruse the menu and order at burkearts.org. For more information, contact director@burkearts.org or 828-433-7282.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.