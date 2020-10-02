Organization to hold drive-thru toy giveaway

Even though the Catawba River Baptist Association’s Toy Store ministry is in its 26th year, volunteers are working to reimagine the program and adapt it to new challenges presented by COVID-19.

The Toy Store began in 1994. Robby Smith, the association’s director of missions, said the goal of the ministry has always been to serve families in the community struggling to provide Christmas gifts for their children, while opening opportunities to share the Gospel with them. He explained that a critical part of the Toy Store has been the opportunities it has given the association to minister to the physical and spiritual needs of those it serves.

“Jesus deliberately took time out of his schedule to relate with children,” Smith said. “He played with children and ministered to them and their families. He’s the example of what we are to do.”

The churches of the Catawba River Baptist Association are dedicated to continuing the Toy Store ministry this year, even if it looks different from previous years. They remain committed to their belief that God has called them to love others in his name and share the hope of Jesus Christ.

They also have affirmed their commitment to the safety of families and volunteers, announcing several modifications to the program designed to minimize the risk of infection.