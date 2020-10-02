Organization to hold drive-thru toy giveaway

Even though the Catawba River Baptist Association’s Toy Store ministry is in its 26th year, volunteers are working to reimagine the program and adapt it to new challenges presented by COVID-19.
The Toy Store began in 1994. Robby Smith, the association’s director of missions, said the goal of the ministry has always been to serve families in the community struggling to provide Christmas gifts for their children, while opening opportunities to share the Gospel with them. He explained that a critical part of the Toy Store has been the opportunities it has given the association to minister to the physical and spiritual needs of those it serves.
“Jesus deliberately took time out of his schedule to relate with children,” Smith said. “He played with children and ministered to them and their families. He’s the example of what we are to do.”
The churches of the Catawba River Baptist Association are dedicated to continuing the Toy Store ministry this year, even if it looks different from previous years. They remain committed to their belief that God has called them to love others in his name and share the hope of Jesus Christ.
They also have affirmed their commitment to the safety of families and volunteers, announcing several modifications to the program designed to minimize the risk of infection.
“We’re not going to do it face to face this year to protect the people we serve,” Smith said. “Additionally, many of our volunteers are older adults, and we want to protect them as well.”
In past years, the ministry has allowed people to shop for gifts and then meet with prayer counselors face to face for a gospel presentation. This year, the association will hold a drive-thru event in its parking lot Dec. 7-8. Gift bags for each family will be prepared ahead of time. At the distribution, volunteers will put the bags in the back of vehicles as they drive through at designated times. This will insure minimal contact between volunteers and families, reducing the risk of transmission.
“When families register, they will be asked about the age and gender of the child,” Smith said. “There’s also a place to list interests for each child, so we can do our best to match them up with something in line with their interests.”
At the drive-thru event, each child will receive two large toys valued at around $20 and a stocking filled with smaller treats. Families also will be offered a Bible and given a card with a link to an online video presentation.
“If they go to the website and watch the gospel video, there will be a code listed during the presentation,” Smith said. “With that code, we’ll put them in a drawing for ten $50 gift cards and one $100 gift card for a local grocery store.”
Successful outreach
Smith said it was vital for the ministry to figure out a way to share the gospel message with those interested in hearing it. In recent years, the Toy Store has averaged between 30 to 40 professions of faith annually. Despite all the changes, Smith hopes to be able to share this message with more people again this year.
Registration for the Toy Store will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the association's office at 1812 U.S. 70 E. in Morganton. Smith said it is especially important for families to register in advance.
“They cannot just show up,” he said. “They must preregister. We have to know who is coming so we can buy the gifts and put the bags together in advance.”
In addition to in-person registration, a registration form is available for download at www.crbanc.org/toystore. After filling it out, families can drop it by the association's office or email it to toystore@crbanc.org before Oct. 20.
For information, call the association's office at 828-437-0137.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.