Organization to hold networking event 'with a twist'

A local young professionals’ organization is planning a networking dinner with a clever twist.

An Underground Dinner is an event designed to transport participants back to the prohibition era. Participants dress up in their finest cocktail attire and plan for an evening of food and networking, with one catch — the location is secret.

According to Haven Worley, member relations specialist for the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, Burke County Emerging Leaders, a young professionals organization, is hosting an Underground Dinner Friday, June 24, somewhere in Morganton.

Worley said participants register for the event in advance, but will not know where it is being held. On the morning of the event, everyone who has registered will receive an email with the location. The idea is to transport participants back to the Roaring ’20s, a time of speakeasies and clandestine gatherings.

“We wanted to make it a little more interesting and exciting for people,” she said. “So, we’re going toward a ’20s theme — the Prohibition era, when drinking was outlawed, and you had all these underground clubs and secret events. It gives it a fun twist.”

Worley said the June 24 dinner will be the first of what she hopes will become monthly gatherings.

“We did one last month; it was just our steering committee that was a part of that,” she said. “Just because this is a brand-new idea that we came up with this year, we wanted to do kind of dry run so we could work out some kinks with just us so we know what we needed to plan for ahead of time.”

A joint effort of the Burke County United Way and the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, Burke County Emerging Leaders is dedicated to providing opportunities for networking, professional development and philanthropy to Burke County professionals ages 21-40.

“We’re excited to offer the underground dinners to our young professionals as a way of connecting younger leaders with more seasoned leaders in our community,” said Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.

Worley said Burke County Emerging Leaders has worked to make this a successful networking event by inviting community leaders to lend support to the county’s young professionals.

“Another big key aspect of this event is giving young leaders a more one-on-one opportunity to have conversations with their community leaders that they wouldn’t necessarily have at a professional development event,” she said.

Worley said the event will also serve as a fundraising event with profits from the event going to charity.

“(It) will also be used as a fundraising event, raising money to provide Christmas presents for all the children in Catawba Valley Healthy Families,” she said.

In addition to a portion of the receipts from the dinner being donated to the Christmas presents drive, Worley said there will also be opportunities to learn about and contribute to the effort at the dinner.

The first Burke County Emerging Leaders Underground Dinner will take place on Friday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and are available through the Burke County Chamber of Commerce or on Facebook @emerginleadersbc. According to Worley, more than 40 tickets have already been sold, but there are still plenty remaining. The location is in Morganton but will remain secret until revealed via email on the morning of the event.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.