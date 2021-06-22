Organization to hold patriotic-themed canine fashion show

The Morganton Downtown Development Association is going to the dogs with a fun canine fashion show event with Independence Day flair.
“Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 3, in the parking lot next to Oak Hill Iron + Wood at 107 S. King St. in downtown Morganton.
Dog owners are invited to dress themselves and their pets up in patriotic Fourth of July splendor and stride down the catwalk for a chance to win a prize, according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street office.
“The Downtown Development Association board members enjoy hosting creative events, and what is more creative than a dog fashion show,” Goodfellow said. “The DDA knows how important our dogs are to us. They truly are our ‘best friends!’”
The judges for the show will be Alison Muckle, owner/operator of Alison’s Custom Sewing and Alterations; Stacy Ripley, director of sales and assistant general manager of Fairfield by Marriott in Morganton; and Jarrod Bailey, manager of South Mountain Craft Gallery. They will select winners in the categories of Best Dressed, Best Duo (Owners and Dogs) and Best in Show.
“These judges were chosen because of their fresh, fun and eclectic style,” Goodfellow said. “They love fashion and aren’t afraid to show it.”
There is no fee to register. Dog owners should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to sign their dogs up for the show. The DDA will accept the first 50 entrants. Owners will be required to keep their dogs on a leash during the entire event.
“We will need your name, name of your pooch and a telephone number,” Goodfellow said. “We will then give you a number to wear around your neck. This number will help our judges identify all of the contestants.”
She said although owners are encouraged to dress patriotically to match their dogs, they are not required to do so.
“We do encourage creativity, so go wild with the theme,” Goodfellow said.
The dogs will have their photos taken to share on social media for all to enjoy.
“After the dogs walk the catwalk to give our judges the chance to see them all, the pooches will be lined up for a parade around the block to give others in town and business owners the opportunity to see them in all their red, white and blue greatness,” Goodfellow said.
The three winners of the show will be awarded prizes.
“These prizes will be geared more toward the canines because ‘dogs’ are mentioned twice in the title of the event, they are basically being volunteered to model on the red carpet and we love them,” Goodfellow said.
The DDA has invited A Better Life Animal Rescue to attend the event with some dogs looking for forever homes.
“Lee Keller, artist and owner of Hippie Hounds Studio, will join us with her doggie mugs, towels and totes for sale,” Goodfellow said.
The DDA invites everyone in the community to join in the fun, whether they participate in the show or just watch all the pooches on parade. The event is free to attend.
“All dogs have different personalities and looks that make them special,” Goodfellow said. “Please enter your ‘best friend’ in the Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade event to help us celebrate your favorite furry friend and the Fourth of July in a way that is truly amusing and unusual.
“Dog or no dog, please join us. This event will be fun for all ages and give our community an opportunity to showcase the patriotic pooches. Come on let your hair down … or your fur!”
To learn more about the Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade event, visit downtownmorganton.com or contact the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.