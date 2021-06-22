Organization to hold patriotic-themed canine fashion show

There is no fee to register. Dog owners should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to sign their dogs up for the show. The DDA will accept the first 50 entrants. Owners will be required to keep their dogs on a leash during the entire event.

“We will need your name, name of your pooch and a telephone number,” Goodfellow said. “We will then give you a number to wear around your neck. This number will help our judges identify all of the contestants.”

She said although owners are encouraged to dress patriotically to match their dogs, they are not required to do so.

“We do encourage creativity, so go wild with the theme,” Goodfellow said.

The dogs will have their photos taken to share on social media for all to enjoy.

“After the dogs walk the catwalk to give our judges the chance to see them all, the pooches will be lined up for a parade around the block to give others in town and business owners the opportunity to see them in all their red, white and blue greatness,” Goodfellow said.

The three winners of the show will be awarded prizes.